Kim Kardashian Says Her Sisters Get in the Same Fights 'All Over Again' When They Watch KUWTK

It may seem like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have made up since their epic showdown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired in August, but watching your intimate family fights on national television can seriously complicate matters.

Kim, 37, opened up about how the famous siblings feel watching tense moments on the show Tuesday during supermodel Ashley Graham‘s new podcast, Pretty Big Deal.

“When you watch it, you get heated all over again. We literally start fighting all over again over the same thing,” she said, adding that usually between four and six months have passed between when a scene has been shot and when it’s broadcast.

The mom of three explained that “even if we like are so crazy mad at each other, it won’t be long before we’re all good. The fact that so many people text me even now if a rerun comes on, they’re like, ‘Are you and Kourtney okay?’ And I’m like, ‘We went on vacation together. This has been months since we filmed that.’ “

Kim then talked about the early days of the reality show and the subtle ways in which her family members, especially her mother, Kris Jenner, predicted its success.

“We have a family group chat that goes on every single day, every moment, and we’ll send each other clips from like season 1,” she said. “And there’s this funny clip where Kourtney’s like, ‘Okay, in season 16, I’ll be … and we sent it to her like, ‘You are psychic. This is so crazy.’ Or we’ll say, ‘Season 17 Kylie has a baby.’ My mom will make these jokes, and it’s all been documented. … It’s like the best home movies.”

The KKW Beauty mogul also revealed who was the most reluctant to do the show: Kourtney, who eventually “gave so much of herself because she genuinely doesn’t care what anybody thinks about her,” she said, adding with a laugh, “She should sometimes.”

The nasty exchange between Kim and Kourtney, 39, came at the end of the premiere of the current season. Kourtney would not change her schedule to accommodate Kim’s efforts to plan the annual family Christmas card shoot because she wanted to spend more time with her kids — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — which frustrated her sister.

“No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go,” Kim said on the show. “I need Kourtney to not be so f—ing annoying with a stick up her a— like she f—ing runs this s— because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

Kourtney later cried on the phone about Kim’s comments, saying, “I’m not here to be mistreated by my f—ing bitch family. Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that. You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to.”

Tweeting live as the episode aired, Kourtney told her followers, “Watching this fight actually gives me chills,” and “It’s not normal to have to relive this stuff.”

Then, Kourtney brewed up some off-screen turmoil: “We all have our own priorities,” she tweeted. “Mine is being a mother.”

Kim shot back, “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Kourtney then went on the defensive, responding to her sister: “And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you.”