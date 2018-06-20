Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Sister Khloé's Return to L.A. 2 Months After Baby True's Birth

Khloé Kardashian is back in Los Angeles and no one is happier than big sister Kim Kardashian West!

The KKW beauty mogul opened up about her younger sister, 33, returning home after welcoming her 2-month-old daughter True in Cleveland, Ohio, in April.

“It’s very good to have Khloé back. I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed,” Kardashian West, 37, told Access Hollywood at the launch of her KKW pop-up shop in the Westfield Century City Mall on Tuesday.

While she might have felt bad about bombarding Khloé and True, nothing could stop the KarJenner clan from visiting the youngest member of the family.

“First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, [then] Kylie,” the reality star said. “It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back.”

Kardashian West, who shares three children with husband Kanye West, 41, told Entertainment Tonight at the same event that the reunion quickly turned into a “lovefest.”

“I’m so excited. They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest,” she gushed.

While True is still young, the proud aunt revealed she couldn’t wait to get plenty of photos of her, 5-month-old daughter Chicago, and 4-month-old Stormi.

“I feel like Stormi and Chicago have so many photo shoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we’re like, ‘Where you at, True? We’re waiting for you!’” Kardashian West said. “Now that she can be in the mix, it’s going to be so much fun.”

On Sunday, Khloé shared photos of the sweet welcome she and daughter True received when they returned to Los Angeles. The Good American jeans founder was spotted with boyfriend Tristan Thompson having dinner Monday night at Nobu Malibu.

The couple was joined by momager Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble. Later that evening, they partied at Peppermint Club, where Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

On Tuesday, the couple was photographed in a Rolls Royce stopping by a McDonald’s drive-thru in Woodland Hills, California.

Khloé snacked on some fries while a shirtless Thompson drove. The two have not yet publicly addressed allegations of cheating that Thompson was accused of just days before the star gave birth to their daughter. A source tells PEOPLE the pair are working through the ordeal.

“Khloé and Tristan seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal,” the source says.

“Khloé’s super family focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source shares, adding, “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was gonna come out with her and that they would be so public last night.”

In recent weeks, several insiders told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s decision to reconcile with Thompson didn’t go over well with her famous family. But despite her mom and sisters’ reservations, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that Kardashian “doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan.”

“She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True,” said the insider. “She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”