Kim Kardashian Says She's Actually 'Shy and Insecure' When It Comes to Sex

Kim Kardashian West may be a sex symbol, but the mother of three is far different when she’s behind closed doors at home.

“It’s actually funny, at home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is,” Kardashian West told Richardson magazine for its Issue A9, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that her “public persona is wild, sexual,” but she’s “actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that.”

“But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one on one, intimate in bed, I’m like shy and insecure,” she explained to the outlet for her nude cover interview, which happens to be the publication’s 20th anniversary issue.

“I definitely have two different personalities like that,” Kardashian West admitted.

Becoming a parent to daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 9 months, and son Saint, 2, with husband Kanye West has boosted her self-esteem.

“But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy,” she said.

Her nude cover interview — shot by photographer Steven Klein — certainly isn’t the first time the Kimoji creator has stripped down.

In January, days after welcoming daughter Chicago via surrogate, she shared a naked photo of herself to Instagram — her famous curves on full display as she laid in bed topless with a bed sheet strategically covering her nether regions.

Shot by fashion photographers Mert and Marcus (Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott), the post came attached with a cheeky caption: “Night Cap.”

In promotion of her KKW Beauty cherry blossom-themed makeup collection nine months later, she shared a nude photo of herself shot by Greg Swales in which her genitals are barely covered by pretty pink petals as she kneels on a pile of the flowers.

And just how does she get that fit physique of hers?

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kardashian West told E! News in August.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good,” she continued. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”