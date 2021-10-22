One lavish arrangement was in the shape of a gavel, in honor of the reality star's legal studies

Kim Kardashian Shows Off the Room Full of Flower Arrangements She Received on Her 41st Birthday

We can only imagine how Kim Kardashian West's home must smell right now.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum showed off the countless flower arrangements she received from friends and loved ones in honor of her 41st birthday Thursday. Across multiple photos and videos, she showcased dozens and dozens of bouquets lined up all around her kitchen and the rest of her house.

"I am so grateful for everyone who sent me flowers," she said at one point. "Oh my God. I can't wait to read all of these cards!"

Kardashian then laughed as she asked her 259 million followers to "not judge me on the song in the background," which happened to be her 2012 single "Jam (Turn It Up)." She revealed her four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — with ex Kanye West had put it on.

Kardashian gave special shout-outs to sister Kylie Jenner, pal Ciara and Relatively Nat & Liv stars Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson for their floral gifts. Thanking designer Alexander Wang, she unveiled a massive floral arrangement in the shape of a gavel in honor of her legal studies.

Kardashian also shared a video of "the party" her kids were throwing her, panning across the room to show them dancing around to the "Ladies Night Song" sketch from her recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The Skims mogul received a slew of birthday tributes on social media, including a heartfelt post from her mom Kris Jenner.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!! I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life," Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the pair over the years. "Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don't even know that you were helping them. You are always on the go, doing things for me, for your siblings, and for your whole family. How lucky we are to have you in our lives."

Concluding, Jenner gushed that she was "beyond proud" of her daughter, adding, "I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy."