Kim Kardashian Shares the 'Only Pic' She Has with Khloé's Ex Tristan Thompson for His Birthday

Kim Kardashian is “cheering loud” for Tristan Thompson in celebration of his birthday!

To honor the Cleveland Cavaliers star on turning 29 on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted two photos.

One of the snaps was a selfie, which showcased a smizing Kim, 39, beside Thompson, who gave two thumbs up to the camera.

“I think this is our only pic together @realtristan13,” the Kimoji creator wrote atop the image.

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Tweets After NBA Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus: ‘This Is Crazy’

The second was a cheering snap of herself at the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers game in January, when she sat courtside with husband Kanye West.

“Happy Birthday @realtristan13!!!! Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!” she captioned the photo.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Tristan Thompson Kim Kardashian/Twitter

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Denies Booing Tristan Thompson at Lakers Game: ‘I Was There to Support Him’

At the time when the image was captured, some fans thought the reality star was heckling her sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, which she swiftly denied.

“I was there to support him! And was cheering LETS GO TRISTAN!!!! I would never go boo anyone,” Kim tweeted in response to a report that questioned her intentions at the match. “I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

Fans began accusing Kim of booing Thompson after videos surfaced on Twitter, showing her standing up and screaming as the player shot a free throw.

The mother of four had long been an outspoken critic of Thompson’s relationship with her sister, especially after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, in February 2019.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashains, released in February, Kim and Khloé, 35, react to news reports claiming that the Skims founder heckled Thompson at the NBA game.

“I just hated the reports that were like, ‘Kim was booing Tristan,’ ” she said. “I was literally up going, ‘Go Tristan! Go Tristan, go!’ ”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Tristan Thompson David Livingston/Getty Images; George Pimentel/Getty Images

Khloé said she was disappointed that the assumption was that Kim attended the game with intending to hurt her ex, with whom she shares daughter True, who turns 2 in April.

“It’s crazy that this world is that sick that they think you and your husband would go to a game deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” she said. “They would much rather believe some nasty, exaggerated bulls— than the truth. Yeah, we’re family, we’re supporting him, great, it’s exciting.”

RELATED: A Definitive Timeline of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Rollercoaster Romance

“So bizarre,” Kim added.

In another teaser of the upcoming season 18 premiere of KUWTK, Kim told Khloé that she invited her sister’s ex to dinner (which took place in September) after realizing they were both visiting New York City.

While Kim said she still disagrees with the way Thompson treated Khloé, she felt it was important to forgive him for the sake of their family.

“I don’t think what Tristan did was obviously right,” she said. “I brutalized him. But I also know that that’s True’s dad. Mom [Kris Jenner] cheated on Dad, and all of their friends forgave mom.”

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Tweets After NBA Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus: ‘This Is Crazy’

It’s unclear how Thompson will celebrate his birthday. The NBA has suspended the remainder of his season due the coronavirus pandemic, and Thompson re-posted a friend’s birthday messagethat read, “corona got the party postponed,” on his Instagram Story.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on E!