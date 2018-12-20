Kim Kardashian Shares Story of Grandmother MJ's Short-Lived Marriage: 'Kinda Sounds Familiar'

The apple did not fall far from the tree when Kim Kardashian West called it quits with Kris Humphries after just 72 days of marriage.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, poked fun at her short-lived union by sharing the story of her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell’s brief marriage on Instagram Thursday.

“I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her 1st wedding,” the mom of three captioned a black-and-white snapshot of her grandmother, 84, in her wedding dress with lace sleeves and a sheer neckline. In the picture, MJ wears a short veil and holds a corsage.

“It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding,” Kardashian West continued. “She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar lol.”

“She’s always taught me to follow my heart and do what I want to do no matter what! I love you MJ (and how much does Kendall [Jenner] look like MJ!!!),” she concluded.

Kardashian West and MJ have joked about their similar relationship timelines before. In a video on the beauty mogul’s website and app in December 2017, the duo opened up about their marriages in a candid chat.

“We have a lot in common. We both got married for two months once,” said Kardashian West, who was first married to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 before tying the knot with Humphries in 2011. She is now married to Kanye West.

“We have so much in common. History repeats itself,” MJ agreed.

“I can’t believe it because I was married for two months at 18. Right out of high school I was given an engagement ring, a guy I had been going with for four years,” MJ explained. “And then I just thought, ‘You know what? This isn’t really that much fun,’ so I got out of it.”

“Once you got married you realized it. ‘What did I do?’ And you try to stay in there for a month or so and really try hard and you just can’t. You think, ‘I shouldn’t waste his time,’” MJ added.

“Yes! I get it, Grandma. I feel you,” Kardashian West said.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last year, Kardashian West shed light on why she entered her second marriage.

“I just thought, ‘Holy s—, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,’” she said. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.”