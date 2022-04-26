Kim Kardashian Shares Photos of a Doting Pete Davidson at The Kardashians Premiere
Kim Kardashian is showing off just how much her boyfriend Pete Davidson takes care of her!
The reality superstar, 41, shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday from the premiere event of the new Hulu series The Kardashians earlier this month, with a few images showing her doting boyfriend, 28, at her side.
One image showed Kardashian getting out of a car at the event, with Davidson standing at the door of the vehicle as a staffer adjusted her skintight silver Mugler gown.
Another image saw the star couple in the crowd on their way inside, with another staffer touching up Kardashian's face as she held hands with her beau.
Davidson and Kardashian remained hand in hand while photographers swarmed around them at Goya Studios in Hollywood, Los Angeles, for the premiere.
The Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comedian first made headlines last October when she hosted an episode of SNL and they shared an onscreen kiss in a Disney-themed sketch, in which they played Jasmine and Aladdin.
Later that month, the two were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California. They were with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.
The mom of four and the comedian have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including when they spent time in Palm Springs, California, to celebrate Davidson's birthday in November, and when the duo had a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island, New York — Davidson's home turf — in December.
Later on April 7, the night of the Kardashians premiere, the loving pair cuddled up in a booth at Jon & Vinny's, with Kardashian sharing two sweet photos plus the caption "late nite snack" to Instagram.
In January, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian's romance with Davidson is just what she needs amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Kardashian and West, 44, share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
In February, Davidson referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" publicly for the first time while chatting with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams.
Then in March, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum made their relationship Instagram official shortly after being declared legally single from West.
The Kardashians premiered April 14 on Hulu.