Kim Kardashian Shares Photos of a Doting Pete Davidson at The Kardashians Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a carousel of photos from the Hulu premiere event earlier this month to her Instagram on Tuesday

Kim Kardashian is showing off just how much her boyfriend Pete Davidson takes care of her!

The reality superstar, 41, shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday from the premiere event of the new Hulu series The Kardashians earlier this month, with a few images showing her doting boyfriend, 28, at her side.

One image showed Kardashian getting out of a car at the event, with Davidson standing at the door of the vehicle as a staffer adjusted her skintight silver Mugler gown.

Kim kardashian pete davidson https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc0_H5gvO-d Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Another image saw the star couple in the crowd on their way inside, with another staffer touching up Kardashian's face as she held hands with her beau.

Kim kardashian pete davidson https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc0_H5gvO-d Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Davidson and Kardashian remained hand in hand while photographers swarmed around them at Goya Studios in Hollywood, Los Angeles, for the premiere.

Kim kardashian pete davidson https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc0_H5gvO-d Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Later that month, the two were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California. They were with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

The mom of four and the comedian have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including when they spent time in Palm Springs, California, to celebrate Davidson's birthday in November, and when the duo had a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island, New York — Davidson's home turf — in December.

Later on April 7, the night of the Kardashians premiere, the loving pair cuddled up in a booth at Jon & Vinny's, with Kardashian sharing two sweet photos plus the caption "late nite snack" to Instagram.

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian's romance with Davidson is just what she needs amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Kardashian and West, 44, share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Reveals the Kanye West Divorce Joke She Cut from SNL Sketch: 'So Sensitive for Him'

In February, Davidson referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" publicly for the first time while chatting with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams.