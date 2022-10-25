Kim Kardashian Shares Photos from Extravagant Family Birthday Dinner with Her Sisters: 'Love'

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday with a lavish dinner for family and friends last Friday

Photo: kim kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian rang in 42 in luxury and style.

The Kardashians star — whose birthday was last Friday — posted a carousel of snaps on Instagram Tuesday from her celebratory dinner. Kim hosted the gathering on her birthday, per TMZ.

Sisterly love was on full display in the first photo as she posed with all of her sisters: Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In the photo, the famous siblings smized for the camera as Khloé, 38, wrapped her arms around Kourtney, 43.

The birthday girl sported a black bra and matching high-waist bottoms, covered with a sheer strapless lace dress, while Kourtney and Kylie, 25, both wore short black dresses. Kylie completed her look with a black leather bomber jacket while Kourtney opted for a black trench coat.

Kendall, 26, kept her look simple with a burgundy spaghetti-strap dress, and Khloé donned a fitted mini dress with a bustier top and a long silk cover-up.

In another photo, Kim smiled while sitting behind a lavish floral cake. Her childhood friend Allison Statter also made an appearance as well as KKW Brands Chief Brand Officer Tracy Romulus, Poosh Chief Content Officer Sarah Howard and longtime family friend Stephanie Shepherd, among others.

Kim also posed in front of a table full of candle centerpieces with Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro and took a pic with twins Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray as well as one with Simon Huck.

Kris Jenner made a cameo in the IG carousel in which she was seen laughing in a picture with Kylie and Kim, who ended the post with a photo of the candle-filled table.

"Birthday love," Kim simply captioned the memorable moment.

It appeared as though Kim enjoyed her special day, even though things didn't go as planned.

On her Instagram Story on Monday, the SKIMS mogul documented that she and a group of family and friends had plans to dine at Carbone and see Usher's residency in Las Vegas over the weekend, but they were derailed due to dangerous weather conditions in the city, which included 60 mph wind gusts.

In other follow-up posts, Kim then revealed that she and her crew — which included mom Kris and sister Khloé — dined at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Los Angeles instead.

