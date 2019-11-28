Kim Kardashian West is expressing gratitude for her children and husband Kanye West this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, shared a series of sweet Instagram photos, gushing over her brood.

“So Thankful for my babies,” Kim wrote alongside a candid snap of baby Psalm looking up at dad Kanye, who is tightly holding on to the 5-month-old baby boy.

Kim followed up the post with another family photo, but this time it was of her posing with her daughters Chicago, 22 months, and North, 6, and son Saint, 3.

“So thankful for all of my babies,” Kim captioned the post, which is from the Kardashian’s 2018 Christmas card.

Khloé Kardashian also raved about being a mom, sharing a photo of herself kissing her daughter True through a glass window.

“Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I’ll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time! #Thanksgiving #Thankful,” Khloé, 35, captioned the Instagram post.

Like Kim and Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian also gave thanks for her three children — daughter Penelope, 7, and sons Reign, 4, and Mason, 9 — who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“Overwhelmed with thankfulness, words can not express,” she captioned two photos of her children and nieces and nephews during the family trip to Armenia.

While Kim and her sisters have yet to give fans a peek into their Thanksgiving feast, Khloé appeared prepared for the day of gratitude and eating as she kicked it off with an early morning workout.

Earlier on Thursday, Khloé shared a mirror selfie of herself in the gym at 6 a.m. The reality star wore grey leggings, black sneakers and a black hoodie.

“#Mood,” Khloé wrote over the post, adding the time — 6:19 a.m. — and the sticker “Happy Thanksgiving!”

During a joint appearance on The Real earlier this month, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney opened up about how they like to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“I love to cook,” Khloé said.

However, Kim added that the family’s “biggest argument right now” is whether to cook the huge holiday meal themselves or get help from a professional chef.

“We’ve been talking about this cooking thing. You feel like we should cook it all on our own, Kylie [Jenner] and mom [Kris Jenner] think we should get a chef,” Kim told her sister. “It’s like split.”

Kourtney, 40, chimed in next, addressing her sister Khloé: “I think for Thanksgiving last year, we didn’t cook enough. You weren’t there, is that why?”

“No, I cook and clean every Thanksgiving by myself,” Khloé said. “I do it all. I’m normally in Cleveland [where ex-boyfriend and True’s father Tristan Thompson lives] cooking every single dish — I love it.”

Khloé spent last Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Thompson, 28, and their daughter. The pair broke up earlier this year following his cheating scandal with former family friend Jordyn Woods.

On her Instagram Story at the time, Khloé shared photos of the food in Cleveland, which included a lavish display of desserts, including donuts, cookies in the shape of autumn leaves, pies and cupcakes. The mom of one also showed off her dinner table, which was decorated with white flower petals.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family gathered at Kris’ home in Palm Springs, California, to celebrate the holiday.

On Instagram, Kendall Jenner posted a video of the group posing for the camera, with Kris’ mother, MJ, alongside Kourtney, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Disick and their three kids.

Kim and husband Kanye stood in the center with their kids. And Kylie and now ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, with their baby daughter Stormi Webster, rounded out the group.

Ahead of this year’s holiday, Kylie threw her annual Friendsgiving dinner on Sunday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, hosted her yearly holiday celebration for 14 of her close-knit group of pals — which even included mention of Ms. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The former Destiny’s Child singer’s name was spotted in a hand-made place-setting on Kylie’s table as a joke.

Kylie created nicknames for all of her guests, including her sister Kendall (whom she dubbed “Daddy Long Legs”) and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou (or “1942,” a nickname stemming from Karanikolaou’s apparent love for the Don Julio Tequila).

She even dubbed herself with the nickname “$600 million,” tipping her hat to the $600 million deal she recently struck, in which she sold a majority stake of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty conglomerate Coty.