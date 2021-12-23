Kim Kardashian Shares a Series of Seemingly Never-Before-Seen Photos to Mark 2021's End

On Wednesday, the SKIMs founder spoiled Instagram followers with a carousel of solo snapshots of her throughout the year, captioning them "2021"

Kim Kardashian is closing out the year with a series of seemingly never-before-seen photos.

On Wednesday, the SKIMs founder spoiled Instagram followers with a carousel of solo snapshots of her throughout the year, simply captioning them: "2021."

The first photo saw Kardashian, 41, posing backstage at a SKIMs fashion show. She wore a silky, nude, three-piece outfit featuring a bikini top, jacket, and boxer shorts from her jacquard line that she dropped earlier this year. She finished off the chic look with a pair of matching, feathery stiletto sandals.

Other pictures in the gallery showcased the bare-faced mom of four sporting braided pigtails and flashing the peace sign. Another shot showed the fashion mogul napping on a couch surrounded by study materials, including notebooks, binders and flash cards.

Earlier this month, Kardashian revealed in a lengthy post on Instagram that she finally passed the exam after four tries.

Alongside photos of herself modeling an outfit in the mirror, she wrote in the caption, "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."

She added, "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses)."

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," she wrote. "I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"

Kardashian concluded, "Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

A source close to Kardashian opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about how "thrilled" she was getting one step closer toward becoming a lawyer.