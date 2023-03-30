Kim Kardashian Shares More Guinness-Filled Images of Her St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in London

The SKIMS founder let her hair down with pals in round two of her St. Patrick's Day pub photos from her recent trip to London

By
Published on March 30, 2023 08:02 AM
Kim Kardashian Shares More Images of Her St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in London
Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is still feeling her trip to London.

The SKIMS founder let her hair down on a St. Patrick's Day weekend pub crawl earlier this month, an outing she proudly shared with her followers on Instagram Wednesday.

"Call me," the former blondie captioned her photos posing in the city's famed fire engine red phone booths.

With her dark hair worn down to her waist, Kardashian, 42, was dressed in head-to-toe denim, her jacket lined with faux fur at the sleeves and collar. After the first few playful pictures taken in the streets with pals, the reality star also showcased herself drinking Guinness and even held what appears to be a shot as her crew posed for a selfie in a pub.

"Cuties!!!! ❤️," mom Kris Jenner wrote in the comments, with Kathy Hilton — mother of Kardashian's longtime bud Paris Hilton — writing, "😍😍😍😍😍🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Fun fun!!!!."

"Kim did you really drink the beer tho?" one follower teased.

In fact, Kardashian only started drinking over the last year, the mom-of-four explaining during a December 2022 appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast that it's one of her vices. "I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol," Kardashian told the actress. "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit."

Kim Kardashian Shares More Images of Her St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in London
Kim Kardashian Instagram

When Paltrow asked why she made the change now, the entrepreneur explained: "Cause why not, you know? I just feel like I work a lot and I focus… all day after school then it's like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN."

"I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before," she added.

She noted her new drink of choice is tequila. "It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila," Kardashian said. "I have two shots and I'm like so good. It's been fun."

Kim Kardashian Shares More Images of Her St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in London
Kim Kardashian Instagram

Back in London, however, it appears Kardashian tried out other beverages to imbibe with. Her first round of photos she shared on Instagram documenting her London bar experience included more Guinness snaps. "Pub hopping on this St. Paddy's Day," Kardashian said, the pics showing her and her friends holding up their pints.

They later caught a performance of Back to the Future: Musical, posing in front of the Adelphi Theatre marquee and even snapped a pic from the show of Marty McFly and Doc Brown next to the iconic DeLorean time machine.

Kardashian was in London for the soccer match between England's Arsenal F.C. and Portugal's Sporting Lisbon on Thursday. She took her son Saint West, 7, to watch with his friends, sharing a series of sweet snapshots and clips of them excitedly cheering on the players in red and white Arsenal shirts on her Instagram Stories.

Along with Saint, Kardashian also shares Psalm, 3, Chicago, 5, and North, 9 with ex-husband Kanye West. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022 and the single star, as she noted while talking to Paltrow, has been striving to have a bit more fun with her life.

"So, my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later," she added on the December podcast, "when I probably wouldn't have done that before."

