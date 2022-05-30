Kim Kardashian Shares Kissing Video with Pete Davidson: They're 'In a Committed Relationship'

Pete Davidson has been spending time with girlfriend Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles following her return from Italy, a source tells PEOPLE

Kim Kardashian is putting her relationship with Pete Davidson on display.

The SKIMS founder provided a glimpse into the pair's romance across a series of Instagram Story videos on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clips, Kardashian, 41, cozied up with Davidson, 28, before turning to kiss him. The Saturday Night Live alum also pulled Kardashian close and kissed her head.

Kardashian and Davidson have been spending time together in Los Angeles. On Friday, the comedian was spotted supporting Kardashian at a SKIMS photoshoot.

This all comes after Davidson was unable to join Kardashian at sister Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker last week. (Davidson's final appearance on Saturday Night Live occurred less than 24 hours before the ceremony.)

"Pete continues to spend a lot of time in L.A.," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "He didn't make Kourtney's Italy wedding, but met up with Kim as soon as she returned to L.A."

The source also confirms that Kardashian and Davidson's relationship is getting serious.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Kim loves having Pete around. He is great with her kids," the insider adds. "He is very playful and a big kid himself. They are in a committed relationship and not seeing other people. Kim is very happy."

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October following her SNL hosting debut. After sharing an on-screen kiss in a sketch, the two were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster.

It wasn't until February that Davidson publicly called Kardashian his girlfriend in an interview with PEOPLE.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," she said on Hoda Kotb's Making Space podcast.