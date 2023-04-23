Kim Kardashian Gets Serenaded By Usher During Las Vegas Residency Visit

Kim Kardashian is finally getting her birthday wish!

The Kardashians had originally hoped to spend her 42nd birthday, back in October, enjoying Usher's Las Vegas residency show, but dangerous weather conditions spoiled her plans at the time.

However, she managed to make it out to Sin City six months later on Saturday to catch Usher in action, accompanied by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton and his fiancé, Lucas Gage.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star posted pics and videos of the performance to her Instagram Story, including several clips where the singer was joined onstage by Teyana Taylor for a performance of "Bad Girl."

However, the most exciting moment for Kardashian came when Usher, during a performance of "Superstar," paused to give her a shoutout.

"What up Kim, you made it," he said.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian apparently enjoyed the show so much that she made a promise to her Instagram Story to return soon. "Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren't here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP," she wrote.

In October, Kardashian had explained on social media about the unfortunate circumstances that kept her from the show, as well as a luxe dinner at Vegas' Carbone: "The plane couldn't land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn't happening, and we are heading back home," the SKIMS mogul explained.

To this, Usher posted at the time to his Instagram Story, inviting Kardashian back. "Happy birthday Kim! I saw the post, I hate that you didn't make it to the show last night. But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian isn't the only one Usher's been happy to call out in concert. Last month, he spotted the legendary Queen Latifah in his audience — who was at his Vegas show to celebrate her 53rd birthday — and approached her at her seat to offer a hug and bouquet of flowers.