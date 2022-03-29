Kim Kardashian gets a glimpse at her new, custom Maybach minivan on the finale of Million Dollar Wheels

Kim Kardashian Sees Her $400,000 Custom Maybach Minivan for the First Time: 'This Is Amazing'

Kim Kardashian is riding in style!

The reality star, 41, appears on discovery+'s Million Dollar Wheels, in which she sees her latest custom car for the first time. In a clip from the season finale, Kardashian meets with car dealer RD Whittington, who unveils Kardashian's $400,000 Maybach minivan.

In the clip, Kardashian is stunned when she first arrives to see her customized luxury ride. As she steps into the garage, she exclaims, "Oh my God, this is amazing!"

Then, once inside the car, Kardashian is even more impressed by the jaw-dropping features.

"It's a fully customized van. Of course, she likes it. Now it's time for me to make the presentation," Whittington says in a confessional.

While presenting the new car, he explains to Kardashian that the minivan "is literally the first one in the U.S." of its kind. He adds, "We've been super excited, working around the clock to make this happen."

Whittington shows Kardashian the car's features and presses a panel, which changes the lighting in the car and reveals different colors from an icy blue to a warmer yellow. The car also has a TV that rolls up and down, and a partition that can frost over.

"We literally thought of everything in this to make it completely custom just for you," Whittington tells Kardashian.

"I think the kids are going to go crazy," Whittington says, referring to Kardashian's four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West.

"So I'm going to school in this tomorrow," Kardashian says. "We were joking that we needed a bus. Who needs a bus?"

Whittington agrees, telling her, "Who needs a bus when you have this?"

After checking out her custom car, Kardashian says she's been "a car girl," for her "whole life," telling Whittington, "I had the four Maybach trucks, and I need a fleet, so I was like, if I'm not going to get this then I might sell them all and move into Rolls [Royces] or something."

As Whittington lists off her impressive vehicle collection, Kardashian says, "Now I have way too many cars."

Still, she doesn't let that stop her from making more custom plans, including designing her entire "fleet" of vehicles in "all-gray."

Thankfully, Whittington is game to change up Kardashian's brand new black minivan.

"I just brought her a black van that is completely custom and ready to go, and now she wants to change the color and paint it gray. Is this a problem? Absolutely not," he says.