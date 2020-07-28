"She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore," a source tells PEOPLE

Kim Kardashian Cries as She Reunites with Kanye West: She's 'Exhausted' & 'Very Hurt,' Source Says

It was an emotional reunion for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West on Monday.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday evening, the pair was seen in an intense conversation upon Kim's arrival in Cody, Wyoming — and the reality star appeared teary-eyed as she spoke with her husband face-to-face for the first time in weeks.

A source tells PEOPLE that "as soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car."

"Kim is hysterically crying," the source says, adding that "Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks."

"She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted," the source says. "She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. "

"It’s all a bad situation," the source adds.

"She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore."

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in March Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Earlier on Monday, Kim, 39, and Kanye, 43, were photographed together in a car during an outing to Wendy's.

Last week, Kim addressed the rapper's recent startling behavior asking fans for "compassion" after he accused her and her mom Kris Jenner of trying to "lock him up" in a since-deleted tweet. West also claimed that he had been considering divorcing Kardashian for years.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014, and share children North, 7, Saint, 4½, Chicago, 2½, and Psalm, 14 months.

On Saturday, Kanye shared a public apology to his wife on Twitter, a week after he revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, that the couple considered getting an abortion when Kim became pregnant with North in 2012.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their children Psalm, North, Saint and Chicago Kim Kardashian/instagram

A source told PEOPLE the following day that Kim was "furious" that Kanye had shared such a personal detail about their lives.

On Sunday, another source told PEOPLE that Kanye now regrets sharing that detail publicly, and "definitely understands that he upset Kim."

"He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim," the source said.

Prior to the latest drama, Kim and Kanye had been discussing a split for some time.