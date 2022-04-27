Kim Kardashian Seemingly Hacks Mom Kris Jenner's Twitter: 'I Love My Daughter Kim the Most!'

Kris Jenner's Twitter account sent out two very complimentary tweets on Tuesday directed at daughter Kim Kardashian, who replied: "You are just so nice today mom!"

Kris Jenner's Twitter account was singing her second daughter Kim Kardashian's praises on Tuesday, leading fans to believe a friendly family hack might have occurred.

The account of momager Kris, 66, sent out two tweets that afternoon, with the first saying, "I love my daughter Kim the most! She's just the cutest and sweetest!"

A minute later, another tweet was sent, this one saying, "Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!"

The pair of playful messages seemed to sound like Kim, 41, who may have momentarily gotten a hold of her mother's phone.

About two hours later, Kim responded to both messages in quote-tweets. "Oh mom stop! I'm blushing 😊 😉," she wrote above Kris' first tweet.

In response to Kris' second tweet, Kim wrote, "You are just so nice today mom! I didn't even know you had twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me."

On Saturday, Kim shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her mother and her younger sister Khloé Kardashian, from when they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner earlier this month.

In the photo, Kim gave a glimpse at the three of them showing off their glam, simply writing "Trifecta" in the caption.

The family can be seen on Hulu in their new series The Kardashians. In the trailer for the Kardashian-Jenner family's new reality series, which premiered on Hulu April 14, viewers heard what Kris had to say about Kim's relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"This is a relationship that I don't think anybody saw coming," Kris said in the clip, as footage of the pair's on-screen kiss from SNL appeared.

The sneak peek then showed the SKIMS mogul smiling from ear to ear in a confessional while texting with someone.

"Who are you texting, Kim?" a producer asked behind the camera. "Does his name rhyme with feet?" they continued, referring to the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star.