Kim Kardashian's Security Team 'Tackles' Kris Jenner in KUWTK Sneak Peek: 'This Is So Crazy'

Looks like Kris Jenner will be using the front door at Kim Kardashian West‘s house from now on.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians first posted by E! News, Khloé Kardashian calls her sister Kim in a panic to inform her of some shocking news: Their mom was just tackled by Kim’s security team.

“Oh my God, Kim, you’ve got to come,” says Khloé, 35. “Your whole security just f—ing tackled Mom. We just called 911. This is so crazy.”

“Come over here,” she demands. “The ambulance is on their way here now.” (A previously released trailer teased Kris in a neck brace surrounded by EMTs.)

As Kris, 63, can be heard in background moaning about her neck, Kim, 38, starts panicking.

“I’m rushing home right now, but what happened?” she asks.

“They were in the backyard and Mom came down — which she shouldn’t have, I told her to go around,” Khloé explains. “And they just tackled her.”

After Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016, the reality star and her family significantly upped their security, including hiring round-the-clock guards.

“Security and privacy issues have changed not only for her, but for the whole family,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They have security guards most of the time when they go out.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET)