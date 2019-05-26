Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
23 featured stories since

Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Photo of Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner in Honor of His Birthday

"I've seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend," the reality star wrote

By Claudia Harmata
May 26, 2019 04:25 PM

Happy Birthday to Scott Disick, who turned 36 today!

In honor of his special day, Kim Kardashian West posted a couple of throwback photos she found from 2008 of Disick and Kylie Jenner, sharing them on both her Instagram and Twitter.

In the photos, a young Disick can be seen with a 10-year-old Jenner, who can be seen resting her head on his shoulder. Kardashian West also wrote a touching birthday message for the reality star alongside the old photos.

“Found these gems from 2008. Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories!” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote. “You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend.”

Disick shares three kids — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, as well as daughter Penelope, 6 — with Kardashian West’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney and Disick, 35, ended their nine-year relationship in 2015, but continue to co-parent.

“So happy you are in our lives. I love you,” the KKW BEAUTY mogul concluded her birthday tribute.

Although Disick has had his ups and downs with the Kardashian family, he and Kourtney are getting along better than ever, and according to a source, the father of three is “beyond happy” in his relationship with 20-year-old model Sofia Richie, whom he’s been dating for about a year and a half.

Skip
Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
23 featured stories since
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Revisit the Early Seasons
9/20/2015
Lamar Odom Hospitalized: Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner Pray
10/14/2015
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Dating Tips from Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
1/31/2016
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Engaged Officially
4/5/2016
Newly Engaged Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna All Smiles in LA
4/6/2016
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Engagement Has Kardashians 'Concerned'
4/13/2016
Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Welcome Blac Chyna into Their Family
6/28/2016
Blac Chyna and Rob Celebrate Khloe's Birthday with Kim, Kourtney and Kylie
6/27/2016
The Game Says He Slept with Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
9/19/2016
Love-Hate Relationships: Inside the Kardashians' and Jenners' Most Controversial Couplings
12/2/2016
Khloé Kardashian 'Found Strength' in the Crisis That Prompted Her Family to Put Their Lives in Her Hands
12/15/2016
The Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Mother's Day with Dream Kardashian — but Where Is Blac Chyna?
5/14/2017
A Ranking of the Richest Women of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan
9/24/2017
Khloé Kardashian Says Kylie Jenner Is the 'New Rob' Because She's Never Around
11/19/2017
The Final Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Is Here — and Pregnant Kylie Is a No-Show
12/25/2017
Kim, Khloé & Rob Kardashian Enjoy Kris Jenner's Valentine's Dinner - and a Kanye West Sing-Along
2/15/2018
Kendall Jenner Tells Caitlyn 'Happy Father's Day to the Soul That Raised Me'
6/17/2018
The Most Epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sibling Fights Ever
8/6/2018
Kris Jenner, 63, Pays Tribute to 'My Ride or Die' Corey Gamble on His 38th Birthday
11/10/2018
Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Honor Late Kardashian Patriarch Robert Sr. on His Birthday
2/23/2019
Kim Kardashian Shows Off ‘Beautiful’ Floral Gift Spelling Out 2-Week-Old Son Psalm's Name
5/26/2019
Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Photo of Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner in Honor of His Birthday
5/26/2019
Kris Jenner Offended After Kanye West 'Disrespects' Her Longtime Boyfriend Corey Gamble
5/26/2019

RELATED: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Head to Mexico after Celebrating Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” the source told PEOPLE. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” Richie wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday.

Earlier this month on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick opened up about his relationship with Kourtney and Sofia, squashing any speculation of drama.

“Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney,” he said. “She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable.’ “

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Things To Know About Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Romance

“She’s a better person than I am,” he added. “I thought for a very long time that I was going to live a very miserable life. I didn’t think that I was going to have happiness again. My biggest thing to Kourtney was no matter who we’re with, even though our children might not see everything, they do feel it and they can hear it and everyone needs to be okay with each other.”

At the end of the day, Disick explained that his family will always be his priority, maintaining that he had to make up for not being a present partner when he and Kourtney were together while not wanting to disrespect his new relationship.
“Sofia knows that we’re raising three kids together and until our kids are 100, I’ll still be making sure that Kourtney and my kids are a priority in my life,” he explained.
Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.