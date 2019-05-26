Happy Birthday to Scott Disick, who turned 36 today!

In honor of his special day, Kim Kardashian West posted a couple of throwback photos she found from 2008 of Disick and Kylie Jenner, sharing them on both her Instagram and Twitter.

In the photos, a young Disick can be seen with a 10-year-old Jenner, who can be seen resting her head on his shoulder. Kardashian West also wrote a touching birthday message for the reality star alongside the old photos.

“Found these gems from 2008. Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories!” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote. “You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend.”

Disick shares three kids — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, as well as daughter Penelope, 6 — with Kardashian West’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney and Disick, 35, ended their nine-year relationship in 2015, but continue to co-parent.

“So happy you are in our lives. I love you,” the KKW BEAUTY mogul concluded her birthday tribute.

Although Disick has had his ups and downs with the Kardashian family, he and Kourtney are getting along better than ever, and according to a source, the father of three is “beyond happy” in his relationship with 20-year-old model Sofia Richie, whom he’s been dating for about a year and a half.

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” the source told PEOPLE. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” Richie wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday.

Earlier this month on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick opened up about his relationship with Kourtney and Sofia, squashing any speculation of drama.

“Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney,” he said. “She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable.’ “

“She’s a better person than I am,” he added. “I thought for a very long time that I was going to live a very miserable life. I didn’t think that I was going to have happiness again. My biggest thing to Kourtney was no matter who we’re with, even though our children might not see everything, they do feel it and they can hear it and everyone needs to be okay with each other.”

At the end of the day, Disick explained that his family will always be his priority, maintaining that he had to make up for not being a present partner when he and Kourtney were together while not wanting to disrespect his new relationship.

“Sofia knows that we’re raising three kids together and until our kids are 100, I’ll still be making sure that Kourtney and my kids are a priority in my life,” he explained.