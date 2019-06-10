Kim Kardashian Threatened to Cancel Kanye West's 'Over the Top' Party: 'So Inappropriate'

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to a lavish party — but even she has to set a budget.

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians chronicled the family’s Christmas Eve bash, which Kim and her husband Kanye West hosted for the first time last year after Kris Jenner passed the baton. The star-studded affair, which transformed the couple’s $60 million compound into a winter wonderland, is estimated to have cost about $1.3 million — and apparently, that was after Kim had to scale it back.

“The Christmas Eve party, I mentioned it to Kanye so of course he came up with these wild ideas,” said Kim, 38, as she threw herself into party planning mode. “It’s definitely over the top.”

But when she found out West, 42, had gone “over the budget,” she immediately stepped in.

“I really need you to not be upset, but this is so inappropriate that it’s so much money for a party for one night,” she told him over the phone. “Finances stress me out more than anything in life, so just know that. … The Christmas party is going to change. For one night, for a few hours, and I want to kick everyone out? We can’t do this. We have to cut so much of that.”

“First of all, we can’t put snow in the street … and we do not need an ice skating rink,” she continued. “I don’t want to ruin our whole landscaping. I literally will cancel the whole party.”

And that wasn’t the only speed bump Kim encountered in the days leading up to the affair. She was also dealing with some tough decision-making when it came to the guest list after receiving a call from mom Kris Jenner‘s ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Since transitioning, Caitlyn, 69, has become mostly estranged from Kris and the Kardashian side of the family, though she maintains relationships with daughters Kendall and Kylie. The Kardashian sisters, as well as Kris, 63, have been open about the fact that passages of Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir created a rift in the family. (In the book, Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about the situation than she says she did.)

“After Caitlyn transitioned it was really hard on my mom,” Kim recalled. “They had a big falling out over the way that Caitlyn handled her story about my mom in her book. I just felt like that was so unfair so I completely understand how my mom feels and I’ve always backed my mom and supported my mom. But at the same time, it’s Kendall and Kylie’s dad.”

And while Kris gave her daughter her blessing to extend an invitation to Caitlyn, Khloé Kardashian was not pleased. After Khloé confronted Kim about it, Kim admitted that she may have made a mistake.

“I just never should have invited her. I thought I was doing the right thing,” she said. “I just wanted the peace.”

“But what about Mom’s peace? Who wants Mom’s peace?” insisted Khloé, 34. “Because that’s what matters. Do we care about Caitlyn’s peace? When she’s never cared about ours? … We don’t want our Mom to be uncomfortable at her own party. And yes, it is Mom’s party. She created it. I just don’t know why anyone would want to put their mom through that. I think it just sucks.”

“It sucks. I made a big f—ing mistake, so what do I do?” Kim said. “Do I disinvite Caitlyn?”

“This is what’s going to happen,” Khloé said. “Just say, ‘Hey Cait, I’m so sorry but I jumped the gun. I don’t want my mom uncomfortable at her own party. I hope you can understand. There’s no hard feelings.’ Make it super nice and be there for Mom, too, when we expect her to be there for us.”

The sisters ended up calling their mom to give her a heads up before biting the bullet, but Kris advised them to let it be.

“I would never do that to Kendall and Kylie, just like I would never do it to you,” she said. “I promise you, I’m fine. Just let it go. Vodka is my friend.”

Later, Kim wondered if the whole ordeal was becoming more trouble than it was worth.

“This is not how I thought it would be, taking over this party,” she confessed. “I wanted everyone to have fun, I wanted it to be a good time, but between Khloé mad at me, Kanye mad at me — like, everyone’s mad at me and it’s just not worth the stress.”

“I’m literally devastated and I feel so bad, so now it’s really important to me that the party is everything and more for my mom,” she continued. “I want her to be proud of it.”

Luckily, it all worked out in the end — and the party was a smash hit.

“Kanye and I were able to make some changes,” said Kim, explaining that they got rid of the ice skating rink idea. “It should be about the entertainment inside and having a good time with good food. I had to let go and just say, ‘Alright, this is at your house, this is how you want it.’ “

“I was so drunk. And I never get drunk!” she admitted. “It was on. Everyone was drunk. I think Khloé stayed dancing all night long. … It was honestly the best night.”

And everything with Caitlyn “was fine,” Kim added.

“It’s just so much fun that we have the best mix of family, friends,” she said. “I completely respect and have a newfound appreciation for all of the parties that my mom has thrown us over the years. There’s so much work into this.”

“I’m not going to lie, it actually felt really good to let someone else handle it for once,” added Kris with a laugh. “Kim and Kanye did a great job with the party. I think it was mostly Kanye, but it was amazing.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!