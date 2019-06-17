Khloé & Tristan
23 featured stories since

Khloé Kardashian Sobs Over Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal as Kim Claims 'Tristan Admitted It'

"I'm just like, 'What were you thinking?' " Kylie Jenner says in a sneak peek at KUWTK's two-part season finale

By
Aurelie Corinthios
June 17, 2019 09:18 AM

The two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will take fans inside the cheating scandal that tore famous friendships apart.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode first posted by E! News, Khloé Kardashian finds out that her sister Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of her 14-month-old daughter True.

“Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” family friend Larsa Pippen can be heard saying as Khloé, 34, wipes away her tears.

“We just need to figure out what the whole full story is,” Kris Jenner insists.

But according to Kim Kardashian West, they have all the confirmation they need. “Tristan admitted it!” she exclaims.

As for Kylie? She can hardly believe the betrayal. “I’m just like, ‘What were you thinking?’ ” she says in the clip.

And Khloé is equally blindsided. “I knew who he was — I never in a million years thought that’s who she was,” she tells her sister.

“It just sucks it has to be so public,” she adds, crying.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Shows Off New Home Over 2 Months After Moving Out of Kylie Jenner’s House

On Twitter, Khloé addressed the upcoming episode and warned fans that she wouldn’t be live-tweeting as usual.

“Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week,” she wrote. “Sorry guys.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says Jordyn Woods ‘Is Not to Be Blamed’: ‘This Was Tristan’s Fault’

From left: Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Cassidy Sparrow/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods, 21, shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson, 28, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Khloé and Kylie, 21, that she had been at Thompson’s house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Speaks Out on the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal for First Time

Jordyn Woods (left) and Kylie Jenner
Splash News
Skip
Khloé & Tristan
23 featured stories since
Tristan Thompson Denies Cheating with Jordyn Woods but Khloé Kardashian 'Can't Trust Him': Source
2/19/2019
Kardashians Didn't Believe Rumors About Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods: 'She Was Like Family'
2/20/2019
Khloé Kardashian Likes Tweet Calling Tristan Thompson a 'Sick Man' amid Cheating Scandal
2/20/2019
Khloé Kardashian ‘Still Can't Believe’ Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods 'Hooked Up': Source
2/23/2019
Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Had Plan to ‘Deny Hooking Up If They Got Caught’: Source
2/23/2019
Kim Kardashian Took Khloé on a 'Relaxing Getaway' amid Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Scandal
2/25/2019
Did Khloé Kardashian Just Call Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods 'Snakes'?
2/24/2019
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photos of True and Penelope After Thanking Fans for Support
2/26/2019
Jordyn Woods Officially Erased from Khloé Kardashian's Good American Squad Post Cheating Scandal
2/26/2019
Jordyn Woods Says Her Fling with Tristan Thompson Was a 'One-Time Thing': Source
2/27/2019
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Cheating Scandal: 'They're Sorry Because They Got Caught'
2/28/2019
Khloé Kardashian Says Jordyn Woods 'Is Not to Be Blamed': 'This Was Tristan's Fault'
3/2/2019
Khloé Kardashian 'Figuring Out' How to Include Tristan Thompson in True's 1st Birthday: Source
3/6/2019
Khloé Kardashian Posts About Convincing Her Mind to 'Let Go' After 'Painful' Cheating Scandal
3/5/2019
Khloé Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson Spotted with Mystery Woman After Jordyn Woods Scandal
3/6/2019
Khloé Kardashian Says Hearts ‘Should Be Treasured, Not Broken’ After Tristan Thompson Split
3/8/2019
Khloé Kardashian 'Needs Time' to Heal Before Dating Again After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
3/11/2019
Malika Haqq Says Best Friend Khloé Kardashian Is Doing 'Good' in Wake of Cheating Scandal
3/17/2019
Khloé Kardashian Says 'Stay Smiling' on 1-Year Anniversary of Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal
4/10/2019
Tristan Thompson Posts Rare Instagram Photo on the 1-Year Anniversary of His Cheating Scandal
4/10/2019
Khloé Kardashian 'Never Wants to See Jordyn Woods Again' After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: Source
6/15/2019
Caitlyn Jenner Gives Shout-Out 'To All the Dads in My Life,' But Leaves Out Tristan Thompson
6/16/2019
Khloé Kardashian Sobs Over Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal as Kim Claims 'Tristan Admitted It'
6/16/2019

In the wake of the scandal, Woods moved out of Kylie’s house and remains largely estranged from the family. A source told PEOPLE last week that the former best friends are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn,” said the source. “She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé, but she has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She’s still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jordyn Woods Says She’ll Love Kylie Jenner ‘Always’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.

The two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians starts Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.