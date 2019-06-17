Khloé Kardashian Sobs Over Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal as Kim Claims 'Tristan Admitted It'

The two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will take fans inside the cheating scandal that tore famous friendships apart.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode first posted by E! News, Khloé Kardashian finds out that her sister Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of her 14-month-old daughter True.

“Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” family friend Larsa Pippen can be heard saying as Khloé, 34, wipes away her tears.

“We just need to figure out what the whole full story is,” Kris Jenner insists.

But according to Kim Kardashian West, they have all the confirmation they need. “Tristan admitted it!” she exclaims.

As for Kylie? She can hardly believe the betrayal. “I’m just like, ‘What were you thinking?’ ” she says in the clip.

And Khloé is equally blindsided. “I knew who he was — I never in a million years thought that’s who she was,” she tells her sister.

“It just sucks it has to be so public,” she adds, crying.

On Twitter, Khloé addressed the upcoming episode and warned fans that she wouldn’t be live-tweeting as usual.

“Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week,” she wrote. “Sorry guys.”

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods, 21, shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson, 28, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Khloé and Kylie, 21, that she had been at Thompson’s house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

In the wake of the scandal, Woods moved out of Kylie’s house and remains largely estranged from the family. A source told PEOPLE last week that the former best friends are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn,” said the source. “She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé, but she has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She’s still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

Khloé, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.

The two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians starts Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!