Kim Kardashian recently revealed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she did not pass the baby bar exam

Kim Kardashian Is Preparing to Take Baby Bar Again 'Soon' After Failing: 'I'm Not Giving Up'

Kim Kardashian is not giving up on her pursuit to become an attorney.

During a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Kardashian said that while her experience with taking the baby bar exam has been "extremely difficult," she intends to take the test again.

"Unfortunately, I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up," Kardashian continued. "I'm preparing to take it again soon."

Kardashian revealed she failed her attempt at the baby bar during a sneak peek for Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"If you do law school the way that I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program," she said in a confessional. "After year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar."

Speaking to her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian in the clip, Kim — who received a score of 474 but needed 560 to pass — admitted that she's was hesitant to take the test again.

"I am a failure," she said. "To not pass gets your spirits down. It makes you want to give up."

"I'm filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun — it's my 40th. I planned this whole trip and it's too late to cancel," she added. "And if I fail again, it's like, what's the point?"

But the sisters agreed that if Kim waits until June 2021 to retake the test, she could lose momentum.

"I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything," Kim said. "I could try...or I could just give up I really need to think about it."

Though she did attend Pierce College in L.A., she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by "reading the law," or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge.

"It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she told Vogue at the time. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

CNN anchor Van Jones, who is also a lawyer, recently opened up about how Kim is progressing in her pursuit to become an attorney. (The reality star it set to appear in his upcoming documentary, The First Step.)

"She's doing amazing," Jones, 52, said during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer."