Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Not Ready' for Her Kids to Watch KUWTK in New Sneak Peek

Kim Kardashian has no immediate plans to show Keeping Up with the Kardashians to her four children.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Scott Disick asks Kim, 40, about whether her eldest daughter, North, has ever watched the family's reality series. Shaking her head no, Kim says that the 7-year-old has only seen clips from the show on TikTok.

"She sees it's a popular TikTok where they do the crying scene from Bora Bora. Pretty much all of my crying scenes," Kim says. "So she sees that and she'll come in and go, 'Mom, I lost my earrings.' She'll, like, do that as a joke and I'm just like, 'You have no idea what that is.'"

Scott, 37, notes that their respective children are "going to watch it at some point."

"At what point do we sit them down and say, like, 'You're allowed to either go through these seasons and see what mom and dad did all these years,'" he says. "Or, you know, at some point, they're just going to be like, 'I want to see.'"

Kim, for her part, shares her hesitancy for doing so. "I don't really want to explain who [my ex-husband] Kris Humphries is," she says.

But Scott points out that their children are eventually "either going to do it without us or with us."

Acknowledging his sentiment, Kim says that she would prefer to watch the series alongside her kids.

"I'd rather be that parent," the Skims mogul says. "But I'm just not ready for the kids to see it yet."

Later in a confessional, Kim says: "I'm really hesitant because I'm going to have to — me, personally — explain a lot." To her point, Scott says that he's the only one of them who has done "bad s---" on the show.

In addition to North, Kim shares Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye West. PEOPLE confirmed in February that Kim filed for divorce from West, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage.