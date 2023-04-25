Kim Kardashian Says She'd Consider Giving Up Reality TV to Be a Lawyer 'Full-Time'

Kim Kardashian is okay with living a life offscreen.

The reality star, 42, got candid about her future in the criminal justice reform movement while speaking at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday, sharing that it is something she can envision putting at the forefront of her career.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," she answered, when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the camera's eye.

"The journey just really opened up my eyes so much," she shared. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."

While not yet an official lawyer, The Kardashians star shared with moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her efforts in the movement will be "her life's most meaningful work."

"I hope so," she said. "I always joke with my mom — who's my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney."

The SKIMS founder's reform work began in October 2017 after learning about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been in prison since October 1996 after being convicted for helping facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

Johnson believed she would be pardoned in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama granted clemency to 231 people — including many with similar nonviolent drug charges — but Johnson was passed over.

After learning about the case through a video report by Mic, Kardashian retweeted the clip, wrote "This is so unfair," and began fighting for her clemency.

After Johnson was released from prison in August 2020, Kardashian continued to advocate for other wrongfully convicted inmates; most recently including asking for the temporary release of a jailed father whose daughter was killed in the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

In December 2021, she passed the first-year law students' examination ("baby bar") after first revealing in May 2019 that she was choosing to follow in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. — the attorney who got O.J. Simpson acquitted in the 1995 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

She spoke candidly about her experience with the law exam in an emotional Twitter post, sharing that her law school journey "wasn't easy."

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she wrote on Twitter. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me."