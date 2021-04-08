The SKIMS and KKW Beauty owner was recently reported to have reached billionaire status

Kim Kardashian Says She Won't Start Any New Businesses Until She's Done with Law School

Kim Kardashian West remains focused on her studies.

In a recent interview with WWD, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star discussed her various businesses, including KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKIMS.

However, despite recently filing a trademark for Skkn by Kim (covering the skincare, hair care, nail care and supplements categories), Kardashian said she won't begin a new venture until she has earned her law degree.

"I want to finish that, before I connect with something else," she told the outlet.

Kim Kardashian West

Though she doesn't plan on expanding her empire anytime soon, Kardashian, 40, recently earned a spot on the annual Forbes' World's Billionaire's List, with her net worth increasing to $1 billion.

The outlet estimated that since October 2020, Kardashian's net worth has skyrocketed from $780 million to $1 billion, all thanks to KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKIMS, her KUWTK paycheck, endorsement deals and investments.

The reality star first revealed her law degree aspirations in an interview with Vogue in April 2019, saying she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.



Though she did attend Pierce College in Los Angeles, she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by "reading the law," or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. Since Kardashian passed the baby bar last year, she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

As she earns her degree, Kardashian has been vocal about her passion for criminal justice reform and the role that has played in her decision to attend law school. While she was preparing to divorce ex Kanye West, a source told PEOPLE she remained "very focused on work and causes."