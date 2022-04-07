"I found out in the group chat," Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday of her older sister's surprise ceremony

Kim Kardashian Says She Was 'Sleeping' During Sister Kourtney and Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding

Kim Kardashian was a little late to the party.

When Kimmel, 54, asked if the group was aware of eldest sister Kourtney's surprise wedding earlier this week to beau Travis Barker, momager Kris, 66, said, "I knew, and Khloé knew."

"I was on FaceTime," Khloé said, while Kim admitted, "I was sleeping."

During their visit, Kim and family explained that they have a group chat to keep up with one another, and the SKIMS mogul said she found out via text.

"She put it in the group chat," Kim continued. "Like, 'Oh, hey guys, by the way...I got married last night!' And I woke up to like, a million texts."

"There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour," she told Kimmel. "We asked like five times, 'What do we have to do to make this happen?' It was 2 a.m., and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock.' "

Last month, Kourtney revealed in a trailer for Hulu's upcoming The Kardashians series that the couple hoped to grow their family together. "Travis and I want to have a baby," she said before the couple was seen entering a doctor's appointment.

The series is sure to cover a fair share of the busy and recent goings-on of the KarJenners. Hulu released the official trailer for The Kardashians back in February, highlighting Kourtney's engagement to Barker in October.

"This makes me so happy," Kris told the couple after the proposal.

"She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened a few times," Kim joked.

Jokes aside, Kourtney recently revealed to Variety that her romance with Barker won't be her main storyline on the show.

"I definitely hold my relationship really close. It's so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons," Kourtney said last month. "There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."

She noted that the Blink-182 drummer didn't have any reservations about being on camera "as long as we're happy with it."