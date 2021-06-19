On the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion Thursday, Kim Kardashian said she tried calling the athlete for months after their split

Kim Kardashian is admitting that she owes ex-husband Kris Humphries an apology.

Speaking on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion episode Thursday, Kardashian said that she feels bad for the way things ended between herself and the former NBA player.

During the special, host Andy Cohen broached the subject of the former couple's famed 72-day marriage. Kardashian admitted she had nervousness about the union, and revealed she felt "pressured" as the wedding ceremony was being filmed for KUWTK.

Kris Jenner explained that the night before Kardashian and Humphries' rehearsal dinner, she tried to talk her daughter out of tying the knot.

"What you said to me is: 'I'm going to put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave and I'll handle it,'" Kardashian, 40, recalled her mom saying. "And I thought, 'Okay, we're filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I'm going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it's going to be a huge joke, and I think I just have cold feet.' So I was like, 'Okay guys, it's just cold feet, I got this, it's cold feet, we're filming the show.'"

kim and kris humphries Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian | Credit: Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Kardashian then debunked rumors that her wedding to Humphries, 36, was a publicity stunt.

"The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris' because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for," she said. "So I used all of our production money on the wedding, right. So, if that was fake, I would have saved my money."

"Would you say you partially went through with the wedding because of the show?" Cohen, 53, asked.

"Yes," Kardashian said. "Because I felt pressured, I felt like I was going to let everyone down."

When Cohen asked about the breaking point in her short-lived marriage to the basketball star, Kardashian said that she at one point felt "claustrophobic" while they were living together.

"He had a size like, 17 shoes lined up around my whole room and I just freaked the f- out," she said. "I literally got claustrophobic. We were living in a hotel."

Kardashian then admitted that she handled their breakup "the wrong way," and owes him an apology.

"I was so nervous to break up with someone, I handled it totally the wrong way," she shared. "I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I couldn't, I just didn't know how to deal, I learned so much from it."

"Do you think you owe him an apology?" Cohen asked, to which Kardashian replied, "Absolutely, and I tried to, I tried calling him for months."

Later, Kardashian said that Humphries wanted an annulment of their marriage rather than a divorce, but she insisted on the divorce. Looking back, she wishes she had gone ahead with the annulment.

"I wish I was only married once," she said.

While Kardashian avoided talking about the specifics that led to her most recent split from husband Kanye West, she did tell Cohen that "a general difference of opinions on a few things" led to the decision to part ways after almost seven years of marriage.

"And like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or not really try," Kardashian said. "You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more, than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself."

The KKW Beauty mogul added that she and West have an "amazing co-parenting relationship." The reality star and rapper share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.