"University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl," Kim Kardashian said

Kim Kardashian Says She 'Never Wanted to Drink or Party Ever' After Visiting Kourtney at College

Kim Kardashian's college experience was a little different compared to some.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, revealed on Wednesday that visiting her older sister Kourtney Kardashian at the University of Arizona had put her off of drinking and partying at a young age.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself with the Poosh founder, now 42, Kim wrote in the caption, "College Years Baby!!!"

"University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl," she continued. "I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know 😂."

Kourtney previously attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, before transferring to the University of Arizona, where she graduated with a major in theater arts and a minor in Spanish.

On the other hand, Kim briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but never graduated.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

While Kim has never been much of a drinker, she does have some wild stories about her younger days. During a 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the SKIMS designer admitted that she was on ecstasy when she married producer Damon Thomas, as well as when she filmed her 2003 sex tape with Ray J.

"I got married on ecstasy. The first time," Kim said of her 2000 nuptials. "I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen."

"I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens," she said elsewhere on the episode. "I'm not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don't get it twisted, I'm always the life of the party."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Posts Throwback Bikini Photos from 2001: 'Baby K'

Shortly after the episode aired, a source told PEOPLE that Kim "definitely does not do drugs and hasn't for years — and even then she barely dabbled."

"Now she drinks here and there, but mostly abstains," the source said. "She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone's birthday, but it's rare."