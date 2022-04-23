The three were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month

Kim Kardashian Says She, Sister Khloé, Mom Kris Are the 'Trifecta' in Throwback Photo from Kimmel

In a photo shared Saturday on Instagram, Kim gave a glimpse at the three of them showing off their glam as they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner earlier this month.

"Trifecta," the Kardashians star captioned the photo.

The famous family spared no secrets while talking to host Jimmy Kimmel in preparation for the premiere of their new flagship Hulu reality series.

When asked about her relationship with Pete Davidson, Kim, 41, confirmed that the first time she kissed Davidson, 28, was during their Aladdin-themed Saturday Night Live skit from last October.

"What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should," Kimmel, 54, asked Kim, referring to the magic carpet on which the pair sat during the bit.

"Actually, for Valentine's Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp," she told the late-night host. "So I do own the rug."

Kimmel then informed her that his team "had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here" in celebration of her family's late-night appearance.

"Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?" Kimmel asked the rest of the family.

Kardashian West played Jasmine opposite cast member Pete Davidson's Aladdin Credit: NBC

As for her sister Kourtney, 43, the TV show appearance came right after her surprise wedding to beau Travis Barker.

"Kourt, I think you're the Kardashian of the week this week, because you went ahead and got fake married," Kimmel joked.

"It's not called 'fake married!' " Kourtney replied. "There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour."

Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Clemente Ruiz

"Isn't everything 24/7 there?" Kim interjected.

"That's what I thought. I'm like, are you guys lying? We asked five times. What do we have to do to make this happen?" Kourtney said. "It was 2 a.m., and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock.' "

"So you wanted to get married for real, but were unable to get married for real?" Kimmel asked of the "twist."

"We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart," Kourtney confirmed.

The update came on the same day Kourtney posted a carousel of photos from the ceremony on Instagram and confirmed that she and Barker did not obtain a license to marry at One Love Wedding Chapel.

When Kimmel asked if the group was aware of eldest sister Kourtney's wedding, "momager" Kris, 66, said, "I knew, and Khloé knew."

"I was on FaceTime," Khloé, 37, said, while Kim admitted, "I was sleeping."

During their appearance, Kim and family explained that they have a group chat to keep up with one another, and the SKIMS mogul said she found out via text.