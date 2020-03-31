Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn’t Worn Makeup in Weeks, Is 'Doing Laundry and Cooking' in Isolation

Image zoom The View

Kim Kardashian West has been keeping herself busy while staying at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, appeared via video feed on Tuesday’s episode of The View, opening up about how she, husband Kanye West and their four kids (North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months) have been managing their time together.

According to Kim, with her and Kanye’s busy travel schedules on hold, couple has been enjoying a lot of “family bonding” time — which has included “going on walks outside” and watching “every single movie that you could possibly imagine.”

“We’ve been showing the kids all these 80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and things that they wouldn’t have watched,” Kim said, hinting that the experience has been a silver lining of the pandemic. “I actually love that time. … It’s so much fun. … I love all the family bonding stuff.”

Kim revealed that she’s also “been doing laundry and cooking,” adding that she hasn’t been keeping up with her signature glam.

“Today was the first day that I actually brushed my hair and put on some makeup!” she said.

One downside is being away from siblings Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenne, and Kendall Jenner, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, and grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell.

“It’s been really hard,” Kim said. “We do Zoom dinners where we all will make our plate and then get on and talk. We’re all on a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandma, my sisters. It has been really challenging.”

“Our kids haven’t seen each other, the cousins haven’t played together,” Kim continued, noting that Kylie had only come over that morning to do her makeup. “We really are respecting the rules and do what we gotta do to help fight this virus.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and her family Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

That includes putting her money where her mouth is. On Monday, Kim announced that she would be donating $1 million through her shapewear company SKIMS to help families affected by COVID-19 through Baby2Baby, a non-profit that provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and other basic necessities.

“For the longest time I’ve worked with them, donating diapers and strollers and tons of baby stuff I’ve had throughout the years,” Kim said on The View. “To know that they are going to be really helping families during this time really is important to me. I really want to give me. I’m grateful that SKIMS has that opportunity to be able to help me and do that.”

She is also looking into how the factories she uses in her businesses can produce needed medical supplies.

“We have five factories, all in different countries, and we’ve been exploring that — of how to make medical grade masks, how to make things that would be helpful in the hospitals,” she said. “I’ve been working with our partners in other companies that have donated masks. We’ve been working with our fragrance company to get sanitizer made, so that is a huge shift in what we do and we’re so happy seeing some good information that we’re going to be able to help out.”

The pandemic aside, Kim has also been lending her star power to advocate for criminal justice reform — a journey seen in her new documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, which premieres on Oxygen on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

She said on The View that she “wanted to be that voice” for prisoners serving life sentences who she believed “deserve second chances.”

“I really wanted people to feel and understand they should have more empathy to people that are incarcerated because you really don’t know their story,” Kim said. “There is two sides to every story.”

Being a mom to four black children “absolutely” plays a role in Kim’s motivation for her criminal justice reform advocacy, she said.

“I want to make sure that my kids and their friends and their cousins and everyone around has a better, more fair system when they grow up,” Kim stressed. “It pushes me.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.