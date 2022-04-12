Kim Kardashian looked back on her first kiss with boyfriend Pete Davidson, which took place while she was hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021

Kim Kardashian Says She Felt 'A Little Zing' During First Kiss with Boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is sharing the details of her very first kiss with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kardashian, 41, has been dating Davidson, 28, since last fall, but the two shared a kiss before they struck up their romance when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The two locked lips during a sketch in which she played Jasmine and he played Aladdin.

"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!' " Kardashian told host Amanda Hirsch while appearing on the Tuesday episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss."

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West, whom she wed in May 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

The reality star told Hirsch that "a few days" after her and Davidson's first kiss, she realized, "there is some BDE action and I just gotta get myself out there," referring to the comedian's "big d— energy," a term popularized when he was dating his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

Shortly after her SNL hosting gig, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott's Scary Farm. Since then, the two have enjoyed dates on Staten Island, where Davidson is from, and celebrated Davidson's birthday together.

Davidson made their relationship official in February when he called Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time while speaking with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams. One month later, Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official by sharing two photos of herself and Davidson.

Kardashian opened up about the start of her relationship with Davidson on the Making Space podcast Monday, telling host Hoda Kotb, "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on."

Kardashian continued, "And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun."

While Kardashian has been more open about her relationship in recent months, she told Kotb she is still keeping some details between herself and Davidson.