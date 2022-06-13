Pete Davidson Passes Kim Kardashian's 'Content Taking Boyfriend Test' During Tropical Vacation

The Kardashians star shared photos of herself enjoying a couple's getaway, including a "beach for 2," with the former Saturday Night Live comic

Kim Kardashian continues to be impressed by boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kardashian, 41, has shared several photos from the pair's fun tropical getaway — some of which were taken by Davidson himself — on her Instagram Monday.

The SKIMS mogul posted a video of her stepping into a clear blue ocean as Davidson's shadowy figure can be seen taking the shot. "He passed the content taking boyfriend test," she captioned the clip.

Kardashian also shared a carousel of photos from the trip in a separate post. The upload showed the couple embarking on an intimate canoe ride and included a snap of the pair kissing.

"Beach for 2," she captioned the post, in which they were both pictured wearing matching black swimwear while rocking platinum blonde hair.

Kardashian has been dating Davidson, 28, since October 2021. Their romance flourished after they shared an onscreen kiss during Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'" she said in April on host Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss."

Kardashian continues to co-parent children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage, and was declared legally single in March.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson has "slowly been getting to know" her four kids.

"Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete," the insider said, noting that security is always present when Davidson takes the kids out. "Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong. They are talking about the future. It's very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete."

According to the source, Kardashian's children also "love having Pete around."

"He is a fun guy. He plays with them and gives them a lot of attention," the insider added of the comedian. "It makes Kim very happy that they all get along."