"For Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp," Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, referring to her Aladdin-themed SNL skit with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson Gave Her the SNL Costumes They Wore During Their First Kiss

Pete Davidson had one sentimental Valentine's Day gift for Kim Kardashian!

While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night with other members of her famous family, the 41-year-old reality superstar confirmed that the first time she kissed Davidson, 28, was during their Aladdin-themed Saturday Night Live skit from last October.

"What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should," Kimmel, 54, asked Kardashian, referring to the magic carpet on which the pair sat during the bit.

"Actually, for Valentine's Day he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp," Kardashian told the late-night host. "So I do own the rug."

Kimmel then informed her that his team "had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here" in celebration of her family's late-night appearance on Wednesday.

"Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?" he added coyly.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson does indeed go above and beyond to be a great boyfriend to Kardashian, even making sure to travel to Los Angeles, where she is based, as much as possible.

"Pete still spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Kim. He is crazy about her," the source said of the comedian, who films Saturday Night Live in New York. "And she is very happy that he is around so much."

Davidson has also been bonding with his girlfriend's family. "Pete fits right in with Kim's family," the source shared. "They all love him."

The Kardashians star also opened up about her relationship with Davidson in her sit-down interview with Robin Roberts, which aired Wednesday on ABC.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian told Roberts.

"Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."