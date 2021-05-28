Kim Kardashian Says 'Nobody Caught COVID' from Her Private Island 40th Birthday Trip: 'False'

Kim Kardashian, who faced backlash in October after posting about her lavish 40th birthday party amid the COVID pandemic, recently revealed she and her kids previously contracted the virus

Kim Kardashian is denying that her private island birthday vacation with a group of friends and family caused any COVID-19 infections.

The 40th birthday getaway, which the KKW Beauty mogul faced backlash for in October after posting about it on social media in the middle of the pandemic, was featured on Thursday's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as was Kim's family's subsequent bout with COVID — though she said the two occurrences were not connected.

On Twitter, Kim responded to a BuzzFeed News article that pieced together a timeline of the star's life events last fall and suggested she may have caught COVID from the vacation.

"False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip," she fired back. "Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him."

In the KUWTK episode, filmed in November, Kim revealed that her son, Saint, 5, had contracted COVID and it later spread to her and her other kids, daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2. (Their dad, Kim's ex Kanye West, had contracted COVID himself earlier in 2020.)

Kim tweeted on Thursday, "All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok!"

In an Oct. 27 Instagram post, Kim shared a series of photos from her birthday trip, in which friends and family celebrated on a private island with the group in close proximity without wearing masks.

"40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter," she wrote at the time. "For my birthday this year, I couldn't think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today."

"Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," continued Kim, adding of safety precautions she said they took: "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

The reality star went on to say, "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later in October, Kim's sister, Khloé Kardashian, addressed the backlash, emphasizing the health precautions put in place before the group traveled. She also said the locals were happy to have the business that the party brought to the island.

"Being there with all the precautions that we took ... and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it," said Khloé, 36. "So many people said that we were their first party of guests that they've had in months and what it's done for them to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family, just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe. We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."