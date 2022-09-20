Kim Kardashian Says 'The Kardashians' ' Season 2 Premiere Gets 'Seriously Deep': Fans 'Will Be Really Surprised'

A trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians showed one intense moment featuring Kris Jenner's still-unseen health scare

By
Published on September 20, 2022 11:55 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser at Private Residence on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity

Season 2 of The Kardashians may not be as lighthearted as expected.

Kim Kardashian teased Thursday's premiere of the upcoming season by admitting the show will begin with a very emotional episode.

"The one thing I'm really excited about, for the premiere episode is — we haven't done any promos on it. We're not going to," she said during a conversation with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Tuesday. "It's, like, a really, seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we really haven't talked about."

Kardashian, 41, added that she hopes viewers are "surprised" by the tone.

Though Kardashian didn't give details on the vulnerable topic at hand, she did go into what viewers can expect as the series follows her personal life. "I just think that you see me making decisions for myself. Obviously, always thinking about my kids, but generally, just doing things for myself," she said.

At the end of the conversation, Kardashian reiterated that it's a "season about so much independence for me," she concluded.

Season 1 of The Kardashians featured the SKIMS founder's relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. The pair have since split, though Kardashian hasn't revealed if her breakup with Davidson will be featured on the series.

A preliminary season trailer, released in July, shows Kardashian happily dating Davidson, 28. "Life is good. I have a new boyfriend. I'm just having a really good time," she says.

Darker moments are seen, too. Kris Jenner is apparently faced a health scare during filming that she was nervous to tell her children about.

"I can't tell my kids I'm scared," Kris said while lying in a hospital bed in a previously released clip. "They have enough problems. They don't need to worry about Mom."

With season 3 is already underway, according to Kourtney Kardashian, season 2 of The Kardashians premieres Thursday on Hulu.

