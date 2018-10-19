Kim Kardashian Says Marrying Kanye West Made Her a More 'Private' Person

Kanye West completely changed Kim Kardashian West‘s’s view on privacy.

During the upcoming episode of Alec Baldwin’s new ABC talk show, the reality star opened up about how her number one priority used to be making sure she was seen in all the right places at the right time.

“We would get our hair and makeup done after we filmed the show. Then it was like…’what is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there?” the reality star, 37, said in a preview of Sunday’s episode of The Alec Baldwin Show, according to the Daily Mail.

“Everything had to be public for me back then,” she added.

But her relationship with West, who “was very private” when he wasn’t working, changed all that.

“Now it’s, where can I go on vacation where nobody will see us? All I want is privacy. I never thought that I would be at that point,” she said.

Kim Kardashian West and Alec Baldwin Heidi Gutman/ABC

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin revealed that the episode was filmed in September, when the couple was in New York for West’s Saturday Night Live appearance. That night, West went on an off-air pro-Trump rant that took the cast by surprise.

He told the outlet that during the interview, which will air on Oct. 21, he asked the reality star about her husband’s support of the controversial president.

“She said, ‘I don’t necessarily have to believe all my husband’s opinions to support him. He’s entitled to what he [believes and] he’s very passionate.’ And I’m like, ‘Uh-huh,’ ” Baldwin said. “I think I opened by saying, ‘Marriage is about a cooperation. So, how are you successful at getting him to cooperate where other people have failed? I mean, Lorne Michaels and late-night producers clearly don’t have that ability.’ And she laughed.”

Alec Baldwin and Kim Kardashian West Heidi Gutman/ABC

RELATED: Kim Kardashian ‘Proud’ of Kanye West as He Prepares to Meet with Trump: ‘He Has the Best Heart’

While the KKW Beauty mogul has criticized Trump in the past, she’s never let her public support for her husband waver.

Ahead of the 41-year-old rapper’s meeting with Trump earlier this month, Kardashian told ExtraTV that while West doesn’t always communicate his ideas as clearly as he could, he has the best intentions.

“I always say he isn’t the best communicator, but he has the best heart. I know what he wants to accomplish … and I can’t wait to see that happen,” she said, adding that she is “proud” of him.

RELATED VIDEO: Calling the Shots: North West Takes a Ride on Dad Kanye’s Shoulders During Family Africa Trip

Behind the scenes, though, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star struggles with West’s outbursts.

“Kim is very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “She finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and come across as someone who isn’t well.”

“It’s stressful for her,” the source continued. “All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon.”

The Alec Baldwin Show airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.