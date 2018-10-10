10 Times Kim Kardashian Was Absolutely Savage to Her Sisters on KUWTK

Kim believes Khloé is still finding her sense of style, even though her younger sister has designed her own denim line, Good American.

“I always cringe when I look at Khloé in outfits,” Kim says in season 14 while scrolling through her Instagram. “You know what, she’s so trendy, and I used to be that way, but she is like that on steroids.”

Kim and her BFF Jonathan Cheban raid Khloé’s closet in the episode to create specific outfits for her sister’s upcoming trip. They pack Polaroid photos of the complete outfits in her luggage, so Khloé knows exactly how to wear everything.