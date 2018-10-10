10 Times Kim Kardashian Was Absolutely Savage to Her Sisters on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian often has a way with words — here are a few (of the many) times she put sisters Khloé and Kourtney in check on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Christina Butan
October 10, 2018
<p>It wouldn&#8217;t be a Kardashian photoshoot without drama. Per <em>KUWTK</em> tradition, arguments kicked off over the planning of the family&#8217;s annual Christmas card shoot <a href="https://people.com/tv/kuwtk-kim-fights-kourtney-photo-shoot/">during the season 15 premiere</a>. When Kourtney begins to be difficult about her schedule, Kim snaps at her older sister.</p> <p>&#8220;I need Kourtney to not be so f&mdash;ing annoying with a stick up her a&mdash; like she f&mdash;ing runs this s&mdash;, because she doesn&rsquo;t,&#8221; she says after Kourtney leaves the room. &#8220;She&rsquo;s the least exciting to look at.&#8221;</p>
When she told Kourtney she's the 'least interesting to look at'

It wouldn’t be a Kardashian photoshoot without drama. Per KUWTK tradition, arguments kicked off over the planning of the family’s annual Christmas card shoot during the season 15 premiere. When Kourtney begins to be difficult about her schedule, Kim snaps at her older sister.

“I need Kourtney to not be so f—ing annoying with a stick up her a— like she f—ing runs this s—, because she doesn’t,” she says after Kourtney leaves the room. “She’s the least exciting to look at.”

<p>&ldquo;Maybe if you had a f&mdash;ing business that you were passionate about &hellip; but you don&rsquo;t,&#8221; Kim shouts at Kourtney. &#8220;So don&rsquo;t even act like you know what I&rsquo;m talking about.&rdquo;</p>
... and slammed her for not having a business, in the same argument

“Maybe if you had a f—ing business that you were passionate about … but you don’t,” Kim shouts at Kourtney. “So don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”

<p>Kim believes Khlo&eacute; is still finding her sense of style, even though her younger sister has designed her&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/style/khloe-kardashian-good-american-jeans-season-2-launch/">own denim line</a>,&nbsp;Good American.</p> <p>&#8220;I always cringe when I look at Khlo&eacute; in outfits,&#8221; Kim says in season 14 <a href="https://people.com/style/kim-kardashian-give-khloe-style-makeover/">while scrolling through her Instagram</a>. &#8220;You know what, she&rsquo;s so trendy, and I used to be that way, but she is like that on steroids.&#8221;</p> <p>Kim and her BFF&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/jonathan-cheban/">Jonathan Cheban</a> raid Khlo&eacute;&#8217;s closet in the episode to create specific outfits for her sister&#8217;s upcoming trip. They pack&nbsp;Polaroid photos of the complete outfits in her luggage, so Khlo&eacute; knows <em>exactly&nbsp;</em>how to wear everything.</p>
When she said she 'cringes' at Khloé's outfits

Kim believes Khloé is still finding her sense of style, even though her younger sister has designed her own denim line, Good American.

“I always cringe when I look at Khloé in outfits,” Kim says in season 14 while scrolling through her Instagram. “You know what, she’s so trendy, and I used to be that way, but she is like that on steroids.”

Kim and her BFF Jonathan Cheban raid Khloé’s closet in the episode to create specific outfits for her sister’s upcoming trip. They pack Polaroid photos of the complete outfits in her luggage, so Khloé knows exactly how to wear everything.

<p>After&nbsp;Kim planned a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/kardashians-tokyo-vacation-photos/">trip to Japan</a>&nbsp;this past February to shoot a Yeezy campaign debuting season 7, things didn&#8217;t go as she expected, <a href="https://people.com/tv/kim-kardashian-disgusted-khloe-kourtney-kardashian-style/?utm_source=twitter.com&amp;xid=socialflow_twitter_peoplemag&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;utm_campaign=peoplemagazine">all because of her sisters&#8217; fashion choices</a>.</p> <p>&ldquo;I can&rsquo;t even eat dinner because I&rsquo;m so disgusted with my sisters&rsquo; crazy outfits that completely don&rsquo;t go with my look,&rdquo; she says. &ldquo;Like, I can&rsquo;t take it.&rdquo;</p> <p>&ldquo;My sisters look so crazy,&rdquo; she goes on. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s actually embarrassing. Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit, and Khlo&eacute; is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings &mdash; they&rsquo;re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they&rsquo;re ruining everything. I need the Yeezy collection to be debuted and not all this crazy distraction in the background.&rdquo;</p>
When they took a trip to Japan and she was 'so disgusted' with her sisters' 'crazy outfits'

After Kim planned a trip to Japan this past February to shoot a Yeezy campaign debuting season 7, things didn’t go as she expected, all because of her sisters’ fashion choices.

“I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look,” she says. “Like, I can’t take it.”

“My sisters look so crazy,” she goes on. “It’s actually embarrassing. Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit, and Khloé is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings — they’re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything. I need the Yeezy collection to be debuted and not all this crazy distraction in the background.”

<p>&ldquo;You guys, you look like f&mdash;ing clowns. I&rsquo;m not f&mdash;ing kidding,&rdquo; Kim says to her sisters. &ldquo;This is not a tourist thing where it&rsquo;s like, Halloween, dress up like a f&mdash;ing Japanese geisha, unless we&rsquo;re at a geisha house.&rdquo;</p> <p>While Kourtney thinks her outfit &#8220;was fun for Japan,&#8221; Kim says it &ldquo;would have been great &#8230; if you didn&rsquo;t have f&mdash;ing blue eye shadow.&#8221;</p> <p>At one point, she tells Kourtney she looked &ldquo;like a f&mdash;ing grandma, 100 percent.&rdquo;</p>
... and when she called Kourtney a 'f—ing clown' and a 'f—ing grandma' during the same trip

“You guys, you look like f—ing clowns. I’m not f—ing kidding,” Kim says to her sisters. “This is not a tourist thing where it’s like, Halloween, dress up like a f—ing Japanese geisha, unless we’re at a geisha house.”

While Kourtney thinks her outfit “was fun for Japan,” Kim says it “would have been great … if you didn’t have f—ing blue eye shadow.”

At one point, she tells Kourtney she looked “like a f—ing grandma, 100 percent.”

<p>Khlo&eacute; wasn&#8217;t <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-humphries/">Kris Humphries</a>&#8216; biggest fan back in the day, and when Kim finds out she was telling him things like &#8220;they were getting married too soon&#8221; in season 6, she uninvites her from the wedding.</p> <p>&#8220;He&#8217;s disrespectful to me, and to mom, and to Kourtney,&#8221; Khlo&eacute; says, but Kim isn&#8217;t having it.</p> <p>&#8220;If you&#8217;re all talking s&mdash; behind my back, there&#8217;s no reason why any of you should be at my wedding,&#8221; Kim replies.</p>
When she called Khloé out for 'talking s—' about her then-fiancé, Kris Humphries

Khloé wasn’t Kris Humphries‘ biggest fan back in the day, and when Kim finds out she was telling him things like “they were getting married too soon” in season 6, she uninvites her from the wedding.

“He’s disrespectful to me, and to mom, and to Kourtney,” Khloé says, but Kim isn’t having it.

“If you’re all talking s— behind my back, there’s no reason why any of you should be at my wedding,” Kim replies.

<p>Kim didn&#8217;t hold back from telling Kourtney what she really thought when <a href="https://people.com/tv/kim-kardashian-on-keeping-up-with-the-kardashians-blasts-kourtney/">Kourtney refused to let her likeness be used</a> in the mobile game&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/kim-kardashian-video-game-on-track-to-earn-200-million/"><em>Kim Kardashian: Hollywood</em></a>.</p> <p>&ldquo;I&rsquo;ve done so much for you. And for <a href="https://people.com/tag/scott-disick/">Scott [Disick]</a> to call me and say, &lsquo;You should buy her a pair of shoes to put her character in the game,&#8217;&rdquo; Kim says in the season 10 episode. &ldquo;I said to Scott, &lsquo;I&rsquo;m not buying her a f&mdash;ing pair of shoes, I bought her a f&mdash;ing career!&#8217;&rdquo;</p>
When she told Kourtney she 'bought her a f—ing career'

Kim didn’t hold back from telling Kourtney what she really thought when Kourtney refused to let her likeness be used in the mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

“I’ve done so much for you. And for Scott [Disick] to call me and say, ‘You should buy her a pair of shoes to put her character in the game,’” Kim says in the season 10 episode. “I said to Scott, ‘I’m not buying her a f—ing pair of shoes, I bought her a f—ing career!’”

<p>In Season 14, Khlo&eacute; gets annoyed with Kim after she <a href="https://people.com/tv/khloe-kardashian-kim-kardashian-fight/">shares a story with her that she doesn&#8217;t believe</a>.</p> <p>&ldquo;Why can&rsquo;t you just believe my story?&rdquo; Khlo&eacute; says.&nbsp;&ldquo;You piss me off, because you never believe me.&rdquo;</p> <p>After their fight, Khlo&eacute; calls her big sis to make up, but Kim isn&#8217;t ready to be friends again.</p> <p>&ldquo;You just like, snap for no reason,&rdquo; Kim says. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s just crazy how you snap, and it&rsquo;s not even valid. Call me back when you feel like being a nice human being instead of being a f&mdash;ing bitch all the time.&rdquo;</p>
When she told Khloé her snappy attitude wasn't 'valid'

In Season 14, Khloé gets annoyed with Kim after she shares a story with her that she doesn’t believe.

“Why can’t you just believe my story?” Khloé says. “You piss me off, because you never believe me.”

After their fight, Khloé calls her big sis to make up, but Kim isn’t ready to be friends again.

“You just like, snap for no reason,” Kim says. “It’s just crazy how you snap, and it’s not even valid. Call me back when you feel like being a nice human being instead of being a f—ing bitch all the time.”

<p>During a season 13 <a href="https://people.com/tv/kim-kardashian-west-calls-khloe-bully-argument-costa-rica/">family trip to Costa Rica</a>, things get heated between the Kardashians when Khlo&eacute; points out that the family isn&#8217;t really hanging out together on the vacation.</p> <p>Kim quickly defends herself: &ldquo;Just because I was afraid of the whitewater rafting? Like, what&rsquo;s the point of making it not fun for us to want to hang out with you if you&rsquo;re always snappy?&rdquo;</p> <p>&#8220;You&rsquo;re the negative one, just saying how awful we are,&#8221; Kim adds. &#8220;You&rsquo;re like a big bully that bullies all of us!&rdquo;</p>
When she called Khloé a 'big bully'

During a season 13 family trip to Costa Rica, things get heated between the Kardashians when Khloé points out that the family isn’t really hanging out together on the vacation.

Kim quickly defends herself: “Just because I was afraid of the whitewater rafting? Like, what’s the point of making it not fun for us to want to hang out with you if you’re always snappy?”

“You’re the negative one, just saying how awful we are,” Kim adds. “You’re like a big bully that bullies all of us!”

<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/kim-kardashian-slams-tristan-thompson-cheating-scandal-kuwtk/">In a clip</a> from KUWTK&#8217;s mid-season trailer, Tristan Thompson&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/tv/khloe-kardashian-wont-forget-tristan-thompson-cheating-scandal/">cheating scandal</a> is unfolding&mdash;and Kim is fuming about the situation.</p> <p>&ldquo;They have another video of him,&rdquo; she says as the allegations against him are piling up, just days after Khlo&eacute; gave birth to their daughter, <a href="https://people.com/tag/true-thompson/">True</a>. &ldquo;Unfollowed, I hate him. Sorry, not sorry.&rdquo;</p> <p>(Kim and Thompson <a href="https://people.com/tv/kardashians-jokingly-giving-tristan-thompson-hard-time/">later reconcile </a>.)</p>
When she found out Khloé's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her

In a clip from KUWTK’s mid-season trailer, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal is unfolding—and Kim is fuming about the situation.

“They have another video of him,” she says as the allegations against him are piling up, just days after Khloé gave birth to their daughter, True. “Unfollowed, I hate him. Sorry, not sorry.”

(Kim and Thompson later reconcile .)

