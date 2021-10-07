Kim Kardashian West will appear on Saturday's episode alongside Halsey , who has been tapped as this week's musical guest

Kim Kardashian Laughs as She Preps for Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut at Cast Table Read

Kim Kardashian West is getting in her final days of rehearsal ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

On Wednesday, Saturday Night Live shared a photo on its official Instagram and Twitter pages of Kardashian West at a table read with the rest of NBC sketch comedy's cast. She is seen holding a script in hand while bringing a microphone close to her face.

The post was simply captioned, "@kimkardashian!!!!"

Kardashian also appeared to smile while wearing a protective face mask. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show's weekly table reads have been socially distanced, resulting in cast members sitting at tables positioned six feet apart as they wear face coverings.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, will appear on Saturday's episode alongside Halsey, who has been tapped as this week's musical guest.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Skims creator is feeling the pressure ahead of Saturday's live taping. "She's both nervous and thrilled," the insider said. "It's a huge deal for her. She takes the hosting gig very seriously."

Kardashian has also "been chatting" with ex Kanye West about her upcoming appearance. While Kardashian filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in February, she has continued to show support for him as they co-parent their four children. (West drew controversy during his last Saturday Night Live appearance in 2018 when he supported then-President Donald Trump in a lengthy speech.)

"He's giving her advice," the source added of West. "She feels a lot of pressure. She wants to wow the audience."

On Sept. 22, Saturday Night Live announced its lineup of hosts and musical guests for the month of October.

"OMFG no turning back now!!!!" Kardashian tweeted at the time. "LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl."

Previously, former Saturday Night Live star Nasim Pedrad impersonated Kardashian in various sketches. The reality star and businesswoman's sisters were also frequently portrayed by fellow alums Abby Elliott (Khloé Kardashian) and Vanessa Bayer (Kourtney Kardashian).

The Emmy-winning show's 47th season premiered on Oct. 2 with first-time host Owen Wilson. Kacey Musgraves also returned to perform for the second time.