Kim Kardashian 'Wouldn't Be a Traditional Pastor's Wife' if Kanye West Starts a Church: Source

Kim Kardashian West has long supported husband Kanye West — and a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE she’s excited that he’s turning his thoughts to spiritual leadership.

In the weeks since massive crowds flocked to attend the artist’s Sunday Service at Coachella on Easter, the source says West has been seriously thinking about sharing his faith more regularly with people by perhaps starting an actual church.

The source says that West, 41, will be able to count on his wife for support.

“Kim is 100 percent on board with this,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s a Christian, too, and she understands the importance of being spiritual.”

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The source adds that West has been consulting with spiritual advisors and leaders as he figures out his next move, and says Kardashian will have a role in whatever he does.

“She wouldn’t be a traditional ‘pastor’s wife’ who organizes bake sales,” the source explains. “But she will support him if he ever starts church. She’ll be there for it.”

Image zoom An aerial view of the crowd at Coacehella Coachella

According to TMZ, Coachella production sources counted over 50,000 people in attendance at the April 21 event, which was also live-streamed on YouTube.

Among the famous faces in the crowd were Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott. West’s friends Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor, Donald Glover, Lizzo and DMX were also spotted among the guests.

“It was completely sincere,” the source told PEOPLE after the event. “Everything about it was planned out, because he wanted to encourage and minister to people.”

“He has talked about starting his own church, and what exactly that would be,” the source added. “It wouldn’t be the traditional, 3-hymns-and-a-sermon thing. Instead, it would be a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other. He also wants his kids to be raised in faith, and the best way for him to do that is to live out his faith.”

Image zoom Kanye West Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Kardashian West, 38, has publicly praised her husband’s service.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband,” she previously told Elle. “It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

West has been delivering his Sunday Service weekly since the beginning of the year, though it has typically only open to his A-list pals like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

But now he sees value in expanding his service to more congregants, says the source, who notes that there are no official plans in the works.

“Kanye has always said that his vision has always been for people from different backgrounds — races, ethnicities, beliefs, politics — to come together to worship God and love other people,” says the source.