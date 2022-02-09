Kim Kardashian Reveals the Life 'Changes' She Made That 'Caused' Her Divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is putting herself first.

In a new interview with Vogue for the March 2022 cover story, the Skims creator opened up about how learning to prioritize her own happiness contributed to her decision to split from Kanye West last year.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," Kardashian, 41, said. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

Added Kardashian, "My 40s are about being Team Me. I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I'm going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don't want to see something on Instagram. [My sister] Khloé [Kardashian] came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, 'Post and ghost.'"

Her journey of self-discovery also impacted her fashion choices, which West, 44, heavily influenced in the past.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Credit: John Shearer/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

"I always think, What will be next? Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me," she said. "And there's something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating. Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it's just not that serious."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Toward the end of that year, she sought a judge's permission to be declared legally single.

The pair have continued to co-parent their children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2 — though just last week, the two clashed when Kardashian was forced to defend her parenting style after West publicly criticized daughter North's use of TikTok "against [his] will."

Describing their current co-parenting dynamic, Kardashian told Vogue: "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best.'"

"Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader," she added. "No matter what you're personally going through."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since late last year. In a recent interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams, the Saturday Night Live star called Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time.

The 28-year-old also opened up about spending their first Valentine's Day together as a couple.

"I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," said Davidson. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess."