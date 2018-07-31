Kim Kardashian Says She Was Naked When Donald Trump Called Her: 'I Was Kinda Bugging Out'

Kim Kardashian West was naked when she got a phone call from the president of the United States.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, revealed what happened behind the scenes when she spoke to President Donald Trump on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated for 22 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

The KKW Beauty founder revealed she was at a Steven Klein photo shoot when the president called her.

“I’m naked and my phone rings and I’m all glammed up,” she told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I put a robe on and I was kinda bugging out during the shoot because I’m like ‘Oh, my God, all these amazing things are happening,'” she said before adding that she wasn’t going to let an experience change her head or stop her from posing naked. “I’m still going to be me.”

Kimmel asked Kardashian West if she had told Trump she was naked when she answered the call, to which she said no. He then joked that if she had, Trump would have probably released everyone from the woman’s prison Johnson was being held at.

The show host also asked the TV star if her husband, rapper Kanye West, still liked the president, to which she gave a short, “Yeah, I think he really [does], yeah.”

The mogul clarified that she and West don’t always talk about politics in the privacy of their home.

“I always respect what another person thinks and to make it clear, when we would talk about it and would talk about policies, he doesn’t necessarily agree with [Trump’s] policies but he likes his personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him,” Kardashian West said.

“[Kanye]’s not political so he doesn’t really dig deep with what’s going,” she added.

“I have nothing bad to say about the president,” she added.

Trump met with Kardashian West in May and Kardashian West revealed to Kimmel that while it was a great day it got off to a rocky start.

“I walk in and I look around and I’m kinda starstruck by the Oval Office. And the first thing I say in our meeting, I say, ‘Holy s— we’re in the f——- Oval Office,'” Kardashian West said.

The president shared a photo of himself with her in the Oval Office on his Twitter account at the time of their meeting.

“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Trump tweeted while sharing the photo in which they were both behind the Resolute desk.

Kardashian West also shared a photo of the presidential seal on the White House carpet with the caption: “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you.”

The mother of three spent some time campaigning for Johnson to receive a presidential pardon. She spent several months in talks with the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in order to meet with Trump.

“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense,” she later tweeted.

“We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Kardashian West apparently first learned about Johnson’s case from a previous Mic video published in October. She retweeted the clip and wrote: “This is so unfair.”