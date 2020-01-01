Kim Kardashian Reveals She Took Daughter North on White House Visit

Kim Kardashian West is sharing her political aspirations with daughter North West!

On New Year’s Eve, the reality star-turned-law-student revealed that she brought her eldest child along with her to the White House during one of the star’s 2019 visits to the Washington D.C. landmark.

Kardashian West shared the series of White House photos featuring North on her Instagram Story in a roundup of milestone events from last year.

In one photo, North stands alone in the Oval Office, wearing a long white and silver embellished dress. In another photo, Kardashian West sits with her grandmother, MJ, underneath a portrait of George Washington while her daughter sits on her lap.

The final photo in the series finds the mother kissing her daughter in front of the Oval Office’s famous bay windows behind the president’s iconic desk.

Other events from the mother of four’s roundup included family photos from their home in Los Angeles to their many trips around the world, milestone moments with her famous sisters, various fashion tributes including to her new brand SKIMS and the reality star visiting incarcerated men and women in prisons.

Kardashian West has made several trips to the White House, working with the president to expand prison reform initiatives. The star has also partnered with CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, co-founders of #cut50, a national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform.

As part of her work with the group, Kardashian West has been visiting prisons, petitioning governors, and attending meetings at the White House. Last year, the reality star successfully petitioned the president to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender.

In June, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared on Capitol Hill to announce a new ride-sharing partnership for the formally incarcerated.

Taking the stage at the time, Kardashian West shared that it was “such an honor to be here today.”

“My whole journey with criminal justice reform started about a year ago when I came to see the president after speaking to Ivanka and Jared who really fought for me to get here. And I pled the case of Alice Johnson who the president granted clemency to. After that I really spent so much time going to different prisons ’cause I really had no connection to anybody on the inside and really just felt like for me, I’m at the place in my life that I wanted to make a difference and just wanted to do the right thing, but I didn’t know how or what to do or even really what was going on,“ she said.

Reflecting on how much she’s learned throughout her studies, Kardashian West shared that although the government has taken steps towards helping former inmates get a fresh start, more work needs to be done still — specifically when it comes to finding housing, as well as transportation to and from job interviews and jobs.

“These people want to work they want the best outcome,” the mother shared, before announcing the new “ride-share partnership where formally incarcerated people will be gifted gift cards so they can get rides to and from job interviews jobs, family members and that is so important so needed.”

During the event, Kardashian West was captured walking through the White House’s Colonnade, which connects the executive mansion to the West Wing, and inside Thursday’s ceremony while at the podium with President Donald Trump and later, sitting next to Ivanka Trump.

The reality star, who has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm, has hopes of taking the bar in 2022, and making prison reform her main focus.

“It’s kind of crazy because I’m learning it all as I go,” she said during an episode of KUWTK. “I spend more time on this than I do anything else. It’s insane but it’s so fun to be around people that are super smart and get it and want the same thing.”