Kim Kardashian Says Brother Rob Kardashian Had 2 Imaginary Friends 'Like, Up Until Last Year'

Kim Kardashian West is spilling some family tea.

In a newly released bonus clip from her appearance on Busy Philipps‘ E! talk show, Busy Tonight, earlier this month, Kim, 38, reveals something sweet — albeit slightly embarrassing — about her brother Rob Kardashian, 31.

“My brother has — I don’t know if he still does — but he had, for a really long time, two imaginary friends,” she says.

When Philipps, 39, asks if Kim still remembers their names, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn’t hesitate.

“Of course. Pablo and Ronald,” she says as the two start laughing.

“Did you ever have an imaginary friend?” Philipps asks.

“No, but my brother literally has talked about these guys like, up until last year,” Kim says. “He has one more, I can’t remember his name.”

Rob, who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with his ex Blac Chyna, has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the public eye.

Though he hasn’t made a public appearance in months, he did celebrate the holidays with his famous family, appearing briefly in a video Khloé Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story on Christmas Day. In the clip, Khloé’s camera panned to Dream, who was being held in her dad’s arms.

The proud father also shared a sweet photo of his daughter on Twitter.

“Merry Christmas everyone,” he wrote. “Best feeling in the world to see my baby happy :)”