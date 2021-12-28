Kim Kardashian Reveals Kris Jenner Gifted Her Family Cars for Christmas: 'How Cool!'

Kim Kardashian showed off her and her siblings’ stunning holiday presents from Kris Jenner on her Instagram Story on Monday: new electric MOKE cars

Kim Kardashian and her siblings were on Kris Jenner's "Nice" list this Christmas.

The SKIMS founder, 41, showed off the lavish holiday gifts the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch, 66, gave the Kardashian-Jenner kids over the weekend on Instagram on Monday: brand-new electric MOKE cars in an array of colors, including various shades of pink, yellow, orange, and more.

"Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool! Oh, this has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure," Kim said in an Instagram Story, panning the camera over to a white MOKE car with a skull on the hood.

"Khloé and I got the pink ones!" the reality star added. Jenner also reposted the video to her own Instagram Story.

While the momager was clearly in the giving mood this holiday, Jenner's Christmas spirit wasn't just limited to giving her kids brand-new vehicles.

On Christmas Eve, the Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian author also released her own rendition of "Jingle Bells," which featured Kourtney playing the jingle bells while her fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, played the drums.

"Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are," Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres in October during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "They're the cutest couple. They're so in love and they let us know they're so in love — constantly."

Kourtney and her rocker partner aren't the only Kardashian couple making headlines recently. All eyes have been on Kim's budding romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson ever since they first sparked dating rumors in October.

Although the couple has been spotted out and about throughout the last two months, a source told PEOPLE that Kim and Davidson, 28, planned to spend the holidays apart.