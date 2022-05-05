Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Walked Out 'Mid-Monologue' When She Hosted Saturday Night Live

On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul said the rapper became upset with some of the comments she made at the top of the October 2021 show

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West walked out on her Saturday Night Live monologue after taking issue with several jokes she made during the performance.

On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul confessed to her sister Khloé Kardashian that she and West, 44, had not spoken in wake of her appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show after he became upset with some of the comments made by Kim at the top of the show on Oct. 9, 2021.

"He is upset at the fact that I said the reason I divorced him — used the word 'divorced' — so he wished I said the word filed for divorce," Kim, 41, said while on a walk with Khloé, 37.

"And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper," she continued. "He said, 'I am so much more than a rapper. I can't believe you said rapper.'"

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March 2022.

In her monologue, Kardashian mentioned that she "married the best rapper of all time and "the richest Black man in America" whom she described as "a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids."

"So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality," she joked on the show. "I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth and if there's one thing I always strive to be, it's genuine."

During a confessional on the Kardashians episode, she said she "never want to offend" or "hurt anyone," but also noted, "that is what this monologue was for."

"It was to make a joke," she continued. "I made fun of myself. I made fun of my mom I made fun of everything that is personal to me. And it's is all fun and games — and apparently, it wasn't to him."

Back on the sisters' walk, Kim pointed out that she "stood by" West despite sitting through "so many … things that have not been the most comfortable for me" throughout their nearly eight-year marriage.

Khloé then took it one step further, reminding her that West took "strong public stances" on several subjects that her sister didn't necessarily agree with. "But you were his wife and that's what you do," she said."But how is that fair for you?"

Kim agreed. "He's so used to getting exactly what he wants," she said before Khloé added, "From every person in any category of life."

"I've never seen anything like it," Kim replied. The sisters then said, simultaneously, "Good for him."

In another confessional, Kim explained that she "always" wants a "good, healthy relationship" with West since they share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

After the SNL incident, however, Kim said she focused herself on getting some "new energy" — including passing her baby Bar exam.