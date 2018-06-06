Kim Kardashian West Will Throw an 'Intimate' Dinner to Celebrate Kanye's 41st Birthday

Kanye West is having a busy month.

After releasing his album Ye last week, the artist will release his joint album with Kid Cudi on Friday — but that’s not the only thing he’ll be celebrating. He’s also turning 41, and his wife Kim Kardashian West recently teased what she has in store.

“I’m planning a dinner for him at our house,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, where she was honored with the Influencer Award.

The mom of three clarified that it would be “an intimate little dinner with friends,” which would certainly be a departure from how the couple typically celebrates their birthdays.

Last year, Kardashian West, 37, surprised her hubby with a trip to Japan after spending a few days as a family in the Bahamas.

Kardashian West later explained that she chose to “sneak away” to the capital city in part because they could enjoy themselves without being noticed.

“We would put on hoodies. We took the train. No one bothered us,” she said during an appearance on The View last year. “It was great.”

“It’s great to get away when there’s no noise and just us,” she added. “That trip was really special.”