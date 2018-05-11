Kim Kardashian Returns to Wyoming for Family Time with Kanye West and the Kids

Kim Kardashian is focusing on her family.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has returned to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to enjoy some quality time with husband Kanye West and their children after a jam-packed couple of days in New York City.

Although Kardashian first traveled to Jackson Hole with her husband on May 2, she wrote on her Instagram Story that she would “be back soon” as she flew to Las Vegas just two days later to take in a Cher concert. She then headed over to N.Y.C. to attend the Met Gala with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mother Kris Jenner.

A source tells PEOPLE that while their mother was away, the couple’s children — North, 4½, Chicago, 3 months, and son Saint, 2 — were taken care of by nannies as West focuses on finishing multiple albums.

While Kardashian seems to be enjoying her return to Wyoming and documenting all of the breathtaking scenery around her, an end to her staycation is seemingly in sight as the KKW Beauty mogul plans on returning to Los Angeles for Mother’s Day so she can celebrate with Kris, according to the insider.

After a headline-making couple of a weeks — during which West repeatedly voiced support for President Donald Trump, revealed he was addicted to opioids after undergoing liposuction and suggested slavery was a “choice” — the couple got out of town so the rapper could just focus on his work.

“Kim happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole. She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” a KUWTK source previously told PEOPLE. “The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

“Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye. She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough. She doesn’t want him to push himself beyond his limits. She wants a healthy Kanye,” the source continued.

But just because she’s happily standing by her man doesn’t mean Kardashian can’t joke about her husband’s controversial return to the spotlight.

In a sneak peek at her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan airing Friday, the reality star joked that her husband’s outbursts resulted in her first grey hair.

After sharing that he’s “doing really good” in Wyoming, she let out a laugh as she added that “he gave me my first grey hair this week, and I am blaming that on him. But no, he’s doing really good!”

Sources have told PEOPLE that Kardashian does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging.

“Kanye is the most amazing person when he’s not acting like this,” one insider said. “But when he gets manic, it’s really hard for everyone around him. Kim is absolutely worried about him right now, but she will defend him publicly to the end. She’s a very loyal wife.”

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” another source said. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”