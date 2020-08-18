The couple recently spent a week as a family with their kids in the Dominican Republic

Kim Kardashian Returns to L.A. While Kanye West Stays in Wyoming: It's 'Where He Wants to Live'

Kim Kardashian has returned to Los Angeles with her four children as husband Kanye West remains in Wyoming.

They had been vacationing together as a family since Aug. 2 but separated once again on Sunday night, as Kardashian and three of their kids (Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 15-month-old Psalm) flew home, a source tells PEOPLE. North, 7, spent time with her dad in Cody before reuniting with her mom and siblings.

On Monday night, West tweeted a photo of himself and North posing in a body of water, with mountains behind them.

"Daddy daughter time," the rapper wrote, adding an emoji of someone skiing.

The source says Wyoming "is where he wants to live." As for his wife? Kardashian, 39, "is happy to be back" in L.A., the source says. "It's hard traveling with the kids for such a long time."

The source continues: "Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work. She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about."

The couple had an emotional reunion in July after West, 43, exhibited some increasingly erratic behavior, including publicly sharing personal details about his family and marriage.

While Kardashian had been preparing to end things before that reunion, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star "wants to do everything she can to save her marriage," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Another source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the spouses were "getting along" as they spent a week in the Dominican Republic with their children.

"They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation," the source said on Aug. 9. "Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier."

On Sunday, West reinstated his Sunday Service outdoors at their ranch in Cody, Wyoming.