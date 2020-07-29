Kim Kardashian Returns Home to Los Angeles Following Emotional Reunion with Kanye West in Wyoming

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flew out to Cody, Wyoming to see Kanye West on Monday

Kim Kardashian West is back home after flying out to see her husband Kanye West in an emotional reunion.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail and TMZ on Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, was seen stepping off a private jet at an airport in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing a white hoodie and matching pants, Kim was alone as she jumped into an awaiting vehicle, according to the outlets.

The sighting comes just a day after the SKIMS founder traveled to Cody, Wyoming, where she was seen in an intense conversation with Kanye, 43, as she spoke to her husband face-to-face for the first time in weeks.

A source told PEOPLE that Kim was "hysterically crying" during the reunion, adding that "Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks."

"She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted," the source said. "She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her."

"It’s all a bad situation," the source added. "She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore."

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Last week, Kim addressed the rapper's recent startling behavior by asking fans for "compassion" after he accused her and her mom Kris Jenner of trying to "lock him up" in a since-deleted tweet. West also claimed that he had been considering divorcing Kim for years.

In her statement, Kim touched on her husband's health, explaining how "incredibly complicated and painful" it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," she wrote.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she said. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014, and share children North, 7, Saint, 4½, Chicago, 2½, and Psalm, 14 months.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their children Psalm, North, Saint and Chicago Kim Kardashian/instagram

On Saturday, Kanye shared a public apology to his wife on Twitter, a week after he revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, that the couple considered getting an abortion when Kim became pregnant with North in 2012.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he tweeted. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kim has been making a point to protect their kids from their father's public outbursts.

“She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this,” the source said. “And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them.”

“They don’t need to see such a public meltdown,” the source added.