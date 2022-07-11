The reality star shared several photos of the couple together, including multiple shots of her resting her feet on Davidson's bare chest

Kim Kardashian's Playful New Photos Are Proof She Dives Feet-First into Relationship with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian can't keep her hands — and feet! — off boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kardashian, 41, shared some playful new shots on Monday that show her and Davidson, 28, enjoying some PDA around the house.

Leading the carousel of Instagram shots was a selfie of the pair that shows Kardashian making a kissy face and Davidson smiling while squinting his eyes.

In another photo, Kardashian is lying on the couch and reaching out towards Davidson as he stands over her, and there are two photos of Kardashian resting her feet on the former Saturday Night Live comedian's bare chest.

The post also featured the couple standing outside chatting and lounging by the pool.

Keeping it simple, the SKIMS mogul captioned her Instagram post with a winking tongue-out emoji.

Kardashian was first linked to Davidson last October shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The SKKN founder was spotted holding hands with Davidson on a roller coaster, though a source told PEOPLE they were just friends at the time.

Later, Kardashian said she felt a spark when she kissed Davidson during the SNL sketch. She explained on The Kardashians that she reached out to Davidson as a way to jump-start her transition back into life as a single woman post-divorce.

"I text[ed] him," she shared. "I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d--- energy], need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my...'"

Kardashian trailed off before adding, "I was just basically DTF [down to f---]."

kim and pete. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4gpU7v87y Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The couple haven't been shy to document their relationship on social media.

Last month, Kardashian and Davidson jetted off to the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, where they snapped several photos together. Among the shots — some of which were taken by Davidson himself — was the pair sharing a kiss and enjoying some water activities. Kardashian also joked of Davidson at the time, "He passed the content taking boyfriend test."

Following the getaway, a source told PEOPLE that "it was a very romantic trip" and Kardashian and Davidson are "trying to enjoy as much [time together] as possible right now."

"They were in Tahiti for several days without the kids," the source said. "Kim is head over heels. She can't get enough of Pete. He treats her so well."

Added the insider, "He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest."

While Kardashian and Davidson's romance gets more serious, the reality star continues to co-parent her four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and was declared legally single this past March.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson has "slowly been getting to know" her four kids.

"Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete," the insider said, while noting that Kardashian's children also "love having Pete around."