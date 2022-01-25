Kim Kardashian Responds to Ex Kanye West's Claims About a Second Sex Tape with Ray J

Kanye West claimed that he obtained unreleased footage on a laptop from Ray J after Kim Kardashian kissed Pete Davidson during her SNL episode

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight about allegations of a second sex tape.

On Tuesday, Hollywood Unlocked released a new video from when host Jason Lee sat down with Kanye West for an interview.

At one point during their conversation, West, 44, claimed that he obtained a laptop with unreleased footage of Kardashian, 41, with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J. (The sex tape, which was filmed while the pair were dating in 2003, went public in 2007 and led to years of controversy for Kardashian.)

However, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a rep for Kardashian denied the existence of a second sex tape.

"After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," the rep said. "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

West's allegations first came up in his interview while he was discussing "people [who] intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you."

The rapper went on to reference his estranged wife's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. During the October 2021 episode, Kardashian kissed now-boyfriend Pete Davidson during an Aladdin sketch while West was sitting in the audience.

"How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you're dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, 'Oh that's cool,' " West said during the interview. "After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight]. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning."

"And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it," the father of four continued. "You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."

Kardashian has addressed her sex tape several times in the past, and the ways in which it impacted her personal life.

In October 2018, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that West was warned by others not to date her because of the tape.

"We've been through a lot together," she told Van Jones during a sitdown interview on Be Woke Vote. "He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.' Everyone told him that. To me, he was like, 'Oh, you're not going to tell me what to do.'"

"I don't know [what I'll tell them about it] yet," she said of daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, whom she shares with West. "I mean, I have an idea, and I think I'm just gonna be super honest and real with them. That's all you can really be."

Kardashian also explained to the Los Angeles Times last June that she likely wouldn't have publicly addressed the sex tape scandal if it wasn't for KUWTK.

"I do think that, obviously, as producers, I'm sure they loved it. And loved [us] wanting to talk about the elephant in the room," she said of her decision to address the tape on the first episode in 2007. "I probably wouldn't have, unless it was for the show. Sometimes I feel like, 'OK, I know I should probably deal and get this over with. Someone's gonna ask me, so I might as well just go ahead and do it.'"

The KKW Beauty mogul continued, "In a way, filming has helped us deal with things, instead of sweeping them under the rug. At the end of the day, I was always open and honest and wanted to share whatever I was going through. I wasn't gonna hold back."

West, who recently publicly confirmed his own romance with model Julia Fox, has been vocal about his feelings concerning Kardashian and Davidson, and even referenced the SNL comedian in his new song with The Game entitled "Eazy."

"God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," he raps, referencing his near-fatal car crash from 2002.

West also expressed his frustrations about his new co-parenting setup with Kardashian, implying in the song that their four children are being raised by nannies.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "hurt" by the line, while another insider said Kardashian is "patiently waiting" for West to "calm down" and stop making statements about their co-parenting relationship in the media.